Sky Mobile's Black Friday sale saves you 50% on all three Samsung Galaxy S21 devices

While Black Friday has now passed, the sale continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday! And if you're in the market for a new phone contract, Sky's Black Friday deals could be the perfect option right now.

On all of the network's 60GB of data plans, you can currently save 50%. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 trio, iPhone 13 devices, iPhone 12 and 12 mini and Samsung's two foldable Z 3 devices.

However, it's the Samsung S21 trio that has some of the most impressive discounts this Black Friday from Sky. You can get a 60GB of data plan on the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just £39 a month.

Alternatively, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes in at £52 a month for 60GB and finally, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost you £59 a month. All of these are fantastic prices for that much data.

You can find out more about Sky's Samsung Galaxy S21 deals below or, head straight to Sky to see all of its best Black Friday deals in one place.

Sky's best Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S21: at Sky | FREE upfront | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £39pm Samsung Galaxy S21: at Sky | FREE upfront | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

This Samsung Galaxy S21 deal is a great choice if you need a lot of data on your phone contract. It doesn't cost anything upfront and then your monthly bills follow at £39. For that price, you'll get a 60GB of data plan. That's plenty for most people's monthly usage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: at Sky | FREE upfront | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £52pm Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: at Sky | FREE upfront | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £52pm

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle of the series and with Sky, you'll currently pay £52 a month for the 60GB of data plan. It is worth keeping in mind that the Galaxy S21 Ultra isn't much more expensive at Sky but offers a major boost in specs.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Sky | FREE upfront | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £59pm Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Sky | FREE upfront | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £59pm

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in at £59 a month right now at Sky. With this deal, you'll get the same 60GB of data plan but there is also a great price on 8GB of data if you're after a cheaper price. Overall, this is one of the best S21 Ultra deals this Black Friday.

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36-month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years' time.

If you get to 24 months with your new device and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for any of the prices above and, if you realise later down the line that the data cap you chose isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price, but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.