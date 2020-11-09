Save £30 on the four new iPhone 12 devices with these exclusive deals

After a big reveal almost a month ago, we're now in the position where all four iPhone 12 models are finally available to buy. And if you're interested in iPhone 12 deals, the 12 Mini or either of the Pro models, we have a way of getting them cheaper.

Currently you can knock £30 off the upfront price of all four of these handsets through the website Affordable Mobiles by using the code TR30. This covers all networks and unlocks some excellent price points.

Obviously for those trying to keep their costs low, the iPhone 12 or even cheaper iPhone 12 Mini deals will be the highlight here, but using this code can also help bring iPhone 12 Pro deals down to a more affordable price.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max deals, considering it's hefty price tag and lack of any significant discounts, this code is especially useful. Below we've listed the best iPhone deals to use this exclusive discount on.

Note: this code can be used on any handset or network on the Affordable Mobiles website, so if it's a Samsung Galaxy, Google device or something else that interests you, it can still be used.

Black Friday iPhone deals: what you should expect this year

iPhone 12 Mini deals:

iPhone 12 Mini: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £99.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £36pm

If you'd prefer to keep your monthly bills down low, this offer is excellent. Through the use of the code, you're only having to pay £99.99 upfront. While that sounds high, it allows you to bring your monthly bills down to just £36. At that price you're getting 100GB of data on O2 making this easily a top iPhone 12 Mini deal.

iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12 Pro deals:

iPhone 12 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £89 upfront (with code TR30) | unlimited data, calls and texts | £56pm

If you're not a fan of the Three network, this is a great alternative. It will cost you a little bit more, but lands you completely unlimited data, calls and texts on the EE network. Considering it's on EE and goes all in on your cap, the price of £89 upfront and £56 a month is pretty excellent.

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £59 upfront (with code TR30) | unlimited data, calls and texts | £68pm

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, why not go all out on the most expensive phone on the market. With unlimited data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - this deal will cost you £68 a month. The upfront cost is brought down to £59 through the use of the code making it slightly more affordable.

What are the iPhone 12 devices like?

iPhone 12 Mini:

The smallest of Apple's four iPhone 12 devices, the Mini is all about bringing both the size and price down. While normally this would result in a device that is lacking in a number of areas, the iPhone 12 Mini actually shares many of the key specs of the other devices.

It has the same A14 Bionic chip, the same MagSafe features, 5G capabilities and more. However, it obviously has to lose out somewhere. It has a far smaller battery than the rest, a lower resolution and fewer camera lenses than the Pro or Pro Max.

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.

As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro:



The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the complete opposite end of the spectrum, offering the largest and most expensive of the iPhone 12 devices.

Not only does this handset offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.