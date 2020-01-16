Runners assemble! Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds hit lowest price ever

Are you deep into your January health kick and looking for a new pair of running headphones? Look no further than this fantastic Beats headphones deal, which sees the Beats Powerbeats 3 plummet to their lowest price ever.

Usually £149, Currys has slashed the price of the Beats Powerbeats 3 to just £78, which is a huge saving of £71 – and when you consider that these headphones cost £169 upon their launch in 2016, that discount looks even more attractive. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Beats headphone prices in your region.)

Today's best Beats Powerbeats 3 deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £149 £78 at Currys

With over £70 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank. This deal is only available for the white and red models, with most other colours still at full price. View Deal

The PowerBeats 3 are well-made, long-lasting, and sound great, which is a pleasing trio for fitness headphones – and with this deal, they're easy on the wallet, too.

With 12 hours of battery life, and ear hooks to ensure a secure fit, they should stay switched on and comfortable no matter how long or how vigorous your workouts.

An inline remote means you can click to change the volume of your music, skip tracks, and take calls without reaching for your phone.

These buds have a great bass response, although audiophiles may find the lowest frequencies a little overwhelming; either way you'll enjoy a good level of detail in your music, and that powerful bass is ideal for pushing you through even the toughest workout.

What about the Powerbeats 4?

That's why we awarded them 3.5 out of 5 stars in our Powerbeats 3 review – they're not perfect, but these buds are brilliant for runners.

We saw similar price drops over Black Friday and the early Christmas sales; they're a little long in the tooth now, which is likely why more retailers are dropping their Powerbeats 3 prices. If you're looking for something a little more contemporary, check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which launched last year and come with Apple's most recent headphone chip.

Furthermore, with rumors of a Powerbeats 4 launch on the horizon, it's little wonder that prices for the Powerbeats 3 are starting to drop – we're not expecting this price to fall any lower in the near future though, so we'd recommend snapping up this fantastic deal in the meantime.

