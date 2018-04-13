15 Product Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus photos: Apple's new bold color

You can get the Product Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is Apple Stores around the world today, adding a new color and some much-needed freshness to the newest 'regular' iPhones – the ones immediately outshone by the flagship iPhone X.

That's right, there's no Product Red iPhone X available at this time. Apple did launch Red iPhone X cases, like a folio case, to envelope it's best phone in the new color.

Apple's new red color shade you'll want if you don't have an iPhone 8 yet and have a penchant for a unique hue. This is your standout color for early 2018.

What's different? The backs exhibit a deep red color due to Apple's new all-glass design. It stands out more than the gold, silver, Space Gray iPhone 8 colors.

We were able to get our hands on the red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus ahead of the official launch date, and see if the look lived up to Apple's perfect-product-shot hype.