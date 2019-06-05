Pokémon Sword and Shield are coming November 15

Attention Trainers! Pokémon Sword and Shield finally have a release date.

During a special Nintendo Direct focusing on Pokémon Sword and Shield, Nintendo revealed that both games will release globally on November 15, 2019.

Alongside a release date, developer Game Freak revealed more details about what we can expect from the upcoming Pokémon games including new Pokémon, characters and features.

You can watch the video below:

What did we learn?

Image credit: Nintendo

The 15-minute Nintendo Direct shed a lot of light on what we can expect from Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Firstly, we know that the new Galar region will encompass grasslands, towns, and various other environments. Perhaps the most important of these areas is the Wild Area, where Pokémon run free and you are free to capture them. However, which Pokémon appear will depend on weather and the area you are in.

In these areas, trainers can team up with up to four others online in something called Max Raid Battles - essentially Pokémon Go's raids but not on mobile. Teaming up, you and your fellow trainers attempt to take down a very large and powerful Pokémon that's in a new Dynamax state – which makes the Pokémon giant.

Dynamax is a new feature to Pokémon and can also be used by trainers once per battle (for three turns). Dynamax makes your Pokémon huge and boosts its powers. So, it's handy that Pokémon gyms are now massive stadiums with a cheering crowd.

Image credit: Nintendo

We also learned about some of the new Pokémon coming to Sword and Shield: Wooloo, a fluffy sheep Pokémon, Gossifleur, a fancy lady Pokémon, Drednaw, which resembles a snapping turtle and Corviknight, a raven and glorified taxi service for Galar.

In addition, we now know a bit about the two Legendary Pokémon that differentiate Sword and Shield: Zacian and Zamazenta. The two Legendaries resemble wolves, with Zacian sporting a sword and Zamazenta brandishing a shield-face.

The new games look a bit different to the Pokémon games we're used to, but only time will tell if that's a good thing.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will release globally on November 15, 2019. Nintendo has announced a pre-order double-pack including both games will be available.