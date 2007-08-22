Free Windows Live suite for Nokia phones

A new suite of Microsoft Windows Live services are now available to download for Nokia mobile owners with compatible Nseries handsets.

Nokia and Microsoft have launched the suite of Windows Live services in 11 countries, including the UK. Owners of compatible Nokia S60 smartphones will be able to access Windows Live Hotmail, Windows Live Messenger, Windows Live Contacts and Windows Live Spaces.

From next year Nokia will extend its relationship with Microsoft by making the Windows Live suite available to buyers of Nokia's mass market Series 40 handsets.

The suite of services will integrate Nokia phone functionality and Windows Live applications, enabling you to move seamlessly between contacts, mail, messenger, phone calls, text messaging, camera, gallery and browsing.

The Windows Live services are initially available to download for the Nokia N73,N76, N80 Internet Edition, N93i, and the N95, using the devices' 'Download!' application.

Windows Live suite free to start with

It's available for Nokia users in Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, UK, Sweden, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Further information on the download is available at http://www.nokia.com/windowslive. The Nokia Windows Live suite will be free to start with, although it may become a subscription service in the future.