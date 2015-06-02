Samsung's new advert is so bad I never want to use technology again

Samsung, why do you make it so hard for me to love you? I spent so many years totally unfazed by your phones and then the S6 Edge came out, and I said, "You know what? This looks a bit nice. Maybe I'll buy a Samsung phone".

Your latest advert has allayed that curiosity, so send a big hearty "good job" to the marketing department from me.

It does not make me want to buy a phone. It makes me want to sink all my technology in a river, cut ties with my family and friends, go and live in a hole in the ground and catch fish with spears until the day I die.

And one day in the far off future they'll find the dusty remains of my carcass propped against the cave wall on which I've etched the same words over and over: "I'm annoyed".