Nokia patent dispute case stopped

An investigation into a patent dispute between Nokia and chip maker Qualcomm has been halted "until further notice" by a US judge.

The two companies are disputing intellectual property rights after talks to renew a licensing deal - which is to end in April - broke down.

"Nokia is confident that it has not infringed any Qualcomm patents that are at issue in this investigation," the company said in a statement.

The phone giant went on to point out that Qualcomm's decision to remove three patents from the lawsuit reflects on the weakness of the chip maker's case.

Giving no explanation, the judge called off the action Qualcomm had initiated against Nokia with the International Trade Commission - a body that oversees trademark and patent disputes with American interests.