iPhone 6 release date: where can I get it?

The iPhone 6 is finally here, boasting a number of improvements over its predecessors, including a 4.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1334 x 750.

It will have an an anodised aluminium shell, will be 6.9mm thin and Apple promises it will be faster than the iPhone 5S.

As expected the iPhone 6 offers 4G, with 20 LTE bands. It's Cat 4, so capable of speeds up to 150Mbps. The iPhone 6 will also offer VoLTE - Voice over LTE.

This feature takes voice data off the 3G network and moves it onto 4G for clearer voice calls, and simultaneous voice and data connections.

The iPhone 6 is available to buy from today, September 19, and is already attracting record numbers.

So where can you get one from, and how much will it set you back?

SIM-Free

If you're looking to get the iPhone 6 without a contract then prices start at £539 for the 16GB version over on Apple's website. For the 64GB variant you'll be shelling out £619, while the 128GB version will set you back £699.

EE

At the launch of the iPhone 6 it was announced that EE would be providing the handset with its contracts. It will also be the first UK network to offer Wi-Fi calling with the iPhone 6.

Apple promises you'll be able to begin calls on your mobile network and then seamlessly transfer over to calling over Wi-Fi when you're in range, and vice versa. This feature will only work if your network supports it. At the moment if you're on EE, then you'll be good to go.

EE is taking pre-orders right now. The cheapest price you can get the iPhone 6 for is £99 with a two year contract. The monthly cost of the contract is £40.99 for the 16GB version. And for that you'll bag yourself 2GB of data, with 4G, and unlimited texts and calls.

Alternatively, you can get the 16GB model with a monthly cost of £38.99, but you'll only receive 1,000 minutes to go along with the unlimited texts and 2GB of data. However the up-front cost for the handset itself goes up to £139.99.

The top data plan you can opt for is a £53.99, 24-month plan giving you unlimited texts and calls and a massive 20GB of data. The handset cost for the 16GB iPhone 6 on this plan is £49.99.

If you want the 64GB version of the iPhone 6, EE is offering it for a £150 upfront cost with a £45.99 a month two year contract.

Alternatively, you can go for £58.99 per month for the 20GB plan, dropping the handset cost down to £49.99.

Upping the plans to the 128GB model, EE will take £45.99 off you each month and £249.99 up front for unlimited texts and calls and 2GB of 4G data.

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering the iPhone 6 with its contracts. You can head over to the website right now to pick one up, with prices starting at £26.50 a month.

Along with Vodafone's 4G contracts, the iPhone 6 will also be available on its 2G and 3G networks as well.

The basic 4G 24-month package for the 16GB iPhone 6 offers the handset for £99 with a monthly cost of £43.50 for 4GB of data - as well as a choice of a Spotify Premium, Netflix or Sky Sports mobile subscription for six months.

If you want the handset for free, you can pick up the 10GB data plan for £48.50 per month, which also gives you a 24 month subscription to either Spotify or Sky Sports mobile.

The same £48.50 a month plan is available for the 64GB and 128GB models, but handset prices go up to £129 and £209 respectively.

O2

O2 has also announced that it will be offering the iPhone 6 alongside its contracts, and all its plans can be found here.