Google rolls out new Android Play Store app

With word that Google has been internally testing a new design for its Play Store app, we knew we'd soon see it surface – and the company has announced that it will be here today.

The Play group product manager, Michael Silski, posed on the Android blog that the 4.0 update would be rolled out starting today.

So what's new? A lot of focus on the visual side of things, with bigger pictures, and similarly themed content now grouped together.

Checkout's been given a tweak too, and you'll also get content recommendations as you scroll down the page, making life a bit easier.

Go Play

The update is available for any Android phone or tablet running Android 2.2 or better, and will bring it in line with the rest of its Android system.

"People around the world should see it over the next few weeks," Silski added, so we've no guarantee as to where it will hit first.

But so far there's been no sign of the update here at TechRadar. We expect to see it appear in the coming hours/days/weeks and will update as and when we do.

Via TechCrunch