Google announces Android event on October 29

Google has sent out press invites to an unspecified Android event on October 29 in New York.

Following recent speculation, the event is likely to showcase the next Nexus smartphone, which is widely thought to be the often-leaked LG Nexus 4.

Reports have also suggested HTC has been working on a 'Nexus 5' phablet, while Google-branded Sony and Samsung devices have also been mooted.

Multiple devices launches would not be a huge surprise, following widespread reports that Google intends to break from tradition and work with multiple manufacturing partners for the next Nexus launch.

There has also been widespread talk of a 32GB version of the Google Nexus 7 tablet as well as a 10-inch Nexus 10.

Live-streamed for the masses

The event is also likely to bring news on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean updates, so it would be a major surprise if there were any mention of the forthcoming Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie OS just yet.

The invitation itself features the Google search bar widget from Android filled with the cryptic message 'The playground is open.' Behind it, and the company logo is image of the New York City skyline.

The press conference will take place at 10am ET (That's 3pm UK time) and will also be live-streamed for the masses at YouTube.com/Android.

