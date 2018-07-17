The best Three mobile deals in July 2018

Three mobile has for a long time been well known in the UK for offering good deals, especially for customers looking for some seriously big data bundles. In the early days, the network was blighted by poor reception in many areas but these days Three mobile doesn't have any such issues and its prices can be stellar.

So take a look at our comparison tool to see what you can get for your money with Three. And below that we've also handpicked the best the network has to offer on flagship handsets such as the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

And if you're perfectly happy with your current handset but are at the end of your contract, then we heartily recommend that you consider the 30GB Three SIM only deal for less than £20 per month - it won the Mobile Choice Consumer Award 2017 for Best Phone Deal.

The best iPhone 8 deals on Three mobile:

Thanks to the spectacle that was the iPhone X launch (see above for more of that splendour), the reception for the iPhone 8 was a little bit flat. Perhaps unfairly - it improves on the iPhone 7 with wireless charging and an improved camera. Plus, it's quite a bit cheaper. So if you're looking for the best iPhone but balk at the iPhone X expense, try the 8 on for size instead.

iPhone 8 64GB | £79 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £42pm

The cheapest tariff on Three comes direct from the network and features a passable 4GB of data a month and unlimited everything else.. Unless you're absolutely wedded to Three though, we'd seriously recommend that you shop around as other networks will sell you the iPhone 8 for much cheaper over the two years. Total cost over 24 months is £1087 Get this iPhone 8 deal direct from Three mobile

iPhone 8 64GB | £79 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £49pm

Three only really becomes competitive if you crank up the data, and even then other networks have the beating of the numerical network. This 30GB iPhone 8 deal just went up in price, too, so now costs £49 per month. 30GB will almost certainly cater for all your streaming and surfing needs each month. Total cost over 24 months is £1255 View this iPhone 8 deal at Three mobile

iPhone 8 256GB | £99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £40pm

The iPhone 8 starts with 64GB instead of the the 32GB of the iPhone 7 , but that's still not going to be enough room for the tunes, snaps and videos some people will want to store on their phone. This Three deal is one of the cheapest ways you can currently get the model with more memory - and it just dropped by £120 overall. Total cost over 24 months is £1059 Head straight to Three to bag this 256GB iPhone 8 deal

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on Three:

OK, so the Samsung Galaxy S9 doesn't make massive strides on the S8, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the premier Android phones on the market. The cameras in particular are awe inspiring and tangible improvements have been made to the biometrics and position of the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £49.99 upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

Three isn't exactly what we'd call 'cheap' when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if you like the numerical network and have heard good things about the perks you get from its Wuntu app, then this is as affordable as it gets right now. At least you get plenty of data, too. Total cost over 24 months is £1105.99 Get this S9 deal from Buymobiles

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

Three may not have the pricing fire power of the other networks, but it does have a handy trick up its sleeve to persuade you to grab your new S9 contract with the numerical network. This tariff gives you an almighty 100GB of data - the kind of volume other networks just can't reach. And the price just fell dramatically, by over a fiver a month. Total cost over 24 months is £1225 Get this huge data S9 deal directly from Three

The best iPhone X deals on Three mobile:

Oh gosh, Apple went and did it. After years upon years of incremental upgrades, it finally made something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. For the iPhone X it has dropped the bezel altogether, while the 5.8-inch Super Retina HD is scarily good. And if you tuned into the launch event and liked the look of Animojis, well there's that as well!

iPhone X 64GB | £79 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £58pm

Three has gone from hero to zero on iPhone X deals. For a while there, it was leaving the other networks in its wake. But now it just can't compete. But we know that some of you are big fans, so we thought we'd still show the most affordable deal you can get. Here you get 4GB of data for too much money. Total cost over 24 months is £1471 View this iPhone X deal direct from Three

iPhone X 64GB | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £72pm

If you really really want unlimited data, then just take a quick second look at this Three deal. You're 'limited' to 100GB a month but will save a couple of hundred pounds over the two year contract. We can barely see how you'd use this much data, so well worth considering instead. The upfront cost is reasonable, but the monthly payments have unfortunately just increased by a few pounds. Total cost over 24 months is £1808 View this deal direct from Three

iPhone X 64GB | £79 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £79pm

If you want unlimited data on the iPhone X then Three was always going to be your go-to network. We can't imagine you'd even be considering this if you wanted something cheap - all that streaming, surfing and downloading comes at a cost. Only you will know whether you really need all-you-can-eat data. Total cost over 24 months is £1975 View this iPhone X deal at Three

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals on Three mobile:

Sssssshhhhh! Don't mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its troublesome little overheating problem. The awesome Galaxy Note 8 has helped as forget all about that little fiasco thanks to its vast 6.3-inch infinity display and razor sharp 6GB Ram. If you want the best big screen Android phone on the market, then look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £9.99 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

Phew! For a while there retailers stopped offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with anything less than a 30GB data allowance. Buymobiles is back in the game though, which means things have got much more affordable again on the numerical network. Total cost over 24 months is £1017.99 Get this Note 8 deal from Buymobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £49 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £57pm

All-you-can eat data on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 just got a LOT cheaper. Over £200 cheaper, in fact, thanks to Three knocking £9 per month off this unlimited data tariff. We know you're not going to be deterred by our warnings of the price and suggestions of going for 30GB instead - you want all-you-can-eat, and you want it now. Three is the only network that can offer uncapped data, so you have no option but to sign up with this deal. Total cost over 24 months is £1201 View this deal direct from Three

The best iPhone 7 deals on Three mobile:

The new iPhone 7 is another smash hit mobile phone from Apple thanks to further design enhancements. It's now waterproof, has a better screen and stereo speakers. The long-rumoured dropping of the headphone jack has become a reality. Memory capacity has been given a boost now, with the smallest models now starting at a much more spacious 32GB.

iPhone 7 32GB | £49 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £36 per month

They say that all good things must come to an end, and that's certainly the truth when it comes to iPhone 7 deals on the Three network. You only get 4GB of data per month for a not unsubstantial amount of money over the two years. We'd simply recommend that you go for another network instead. Total cost over 24 months is £913 View this iPhone 7 deal direct from Three

iPhone 7 32GB | £49 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £45 per month

This is our favourite big data deal for Three - but that doesn't exactly make it cheap. The price of the handset is £50, which isn't bad. But the monthly bills aren't ideal. Total cost over 24 months is £1129 Big data iPhone 7 deal direct from Three

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Three mobile:

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone. The lightning fast chip-set and abandonment of a large bezel around the screen makes it the premier Android experience. And now that the S9 is here, it's no longer even that expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £71.99 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm

This is currently the cheapest way to buy the Galaxy S8 on Three, but it just got waaaaaaaaay more expensive. It's nowhere near to mounting a serious challenge to the other networks for sheer low prices. Total cost over 24 months is £959.99 View this S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £97.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

Wow! This is so much more expensive than what you used to be able to get on Three for 30GB of data. It used to be the network for big data deals, but has somewhat lost its mojo for the time being. Total cost over 24 months is £1177.99 View this big data S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This may look expensive, but the Samsung s8 deal on Three just took an extraordinary £300 price drop, thanks to big cuts on the monthly bills and upfront spend. Plus, no other major network currently offers this sheer amount of data. But do you really need 100GB a month? If not, we suggest you look for something else. Total cost over 24 months is £1153 View this S8 deal direct from Three mobile

The best iPhone SE deals on Three mobile:

The iPhone SE looks and feels exactly the same as the iPhone 5S. But instead of sporting two-year-old hardware it's been updated, with a faster CPU and graphics, and the 12MP iSight camera straight out of the iPhone 6S. It's a modern iPhone in the shape of an old iPhone, for people who like the old iPhones but want more up-to-date hardware.

iPhone SE 32GB | £19 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £20pm

You'll pay less than £20 upfront for this iPhone SE deal direct from the Three network, and from there you're laughing with a £20 monthly fee, 2GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. You'll end up spending just less than £500 over the two year contract AND have the warm cosy feeling of buying directly from the network. Total cost over 24 months is £499 Get this iPhone SE deal directly from Three