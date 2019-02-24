Nokia promises to 'double-down' on retro phone reboots in 2019

Yearning for an 8210? Wishing for an updated Nokia N-Gage? Desperate for a N95 reimagining? Well, you may be in for a treat this year.

During the HMD Global press conference at MWC 2019, company CEO Florian Muller took to the stage to reveal that over 10 million rebooted 3310 and 8110 handsets have been sold worldwide, and he revealed HMD will "double down" on retro phone reboots in 2019.

Muller didn't reveal which iconic handsets were in line for a reboot, but none were announced in Barcelona. Instead, the only new feature phone on show was the Nokia 210.

Developing...