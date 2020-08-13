These Nintendo Switch deals are still in stock in the UK

This week's Nintendo Switch deals are still holding strong, offering up hope that this may be the end of the drought. If you've been on the hunt for the Nintendo Switch in stock over the last few months, you'll know just how difficult it's been to get your hands on one of these consoles. However, these offers from both Currys and Very are still on the shelves, and there are plenty of bundles to sink your teeth into.

The Neon Red & Blue console is now available for £279 at Currys, while you'll find Animal Crossing included for £319. Not only that, but Nintendo Switch deals at Very are offering even more titles as well. You'll find Paper Mario: Origami King, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Mario Maker 2, and Link's Awakening available for £319 right now. That's excellent news if you've been looking for Nintendo Switch deals over the last few months, but we don't know how long this inventory is going to last.

It's been looking good over the last few days, but we haven't seen the Nintendo Switch stay in stock for very long in 2020 so far. We wouldn't take too long about snapping up one of these consoles if you've been waiting all this time, then.

Missed out on these offers? Check out all the latest Nintendo Switch deals available now.

Nintendo Switch in stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Blue: £279 at Currys

Currys currently has the Nintendo Switch in stock, with the standard £279 price on the Neon Red & Blue model. You'll have to move quickly, though, because these offers run out quick. You'll also find stock available at Amazon for this price as well.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £319 at Currys

Or, bundle up and save some cash on this Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. Currys will only have a limited supply of these consoles, though, so don't leave it too long.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Paper Mario: The Origami King: £319.99 at Very

Paper Mario: The Origami King is the latest first party title to hit the Nintendo Switch system, which makes its inclusion in Very's selection of bundles all the more impressive this week.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £319.99 at Very

There's no doubt about it, Mario Kart is a classic starter game for a new Nintendo system. Grab the latest version with your Nintendo Switch deal for £319.99 at Very.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Luigi's Mansion 3: £319.99 at Very

Luigi's Mansion 3 offers an excellent multiplayer and single player experience for kids and adults alike. It's a fan favourite when it comes to Nintendo Switch deals, so be quick to snap up this offer from Very.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Maker 2: £319.99 at Very

Think you could do a better job? Prove it with Super Mario Maker 2 - this Nintendo Switch bundle offers up the DIY platforming creator for a fantastic £319 price at Very.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: £319.99 at Very

If you're feeling nostalgic, the latest Nintendo Switch stock also includes this Link's Awakening bundle for the same £319.99 price.

View Deal

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals Nintendo Switch Lite Console ... The Game Collection £189.95 View Nintendo Switch Lite Handheld... eBay £196 View Reduced Price Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral Amazon Prime £269.99 £204.99 View Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral Ebuyer £204.99 View Show More Deals

We're also rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundles and sales, or if you're looking for some accessories you can also check out the best Pro Controller deals and the cheapest Joy-Con prices as well.