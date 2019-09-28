A 24-hour Pokémon Sword and Shield livestream is coming in October

The Pokémon Company is preparing to broadcast a 24-hour Pokémon Sword and Shield livestream that will unveil a brand new location and potentially some more Pokémon native to the Galar region.

Under the title The Pokémon Live Camera, the stream will take place on Friday, October 4 at 6am PT/ 9am ET/ 2pm BST and run for a full 24 hours.

According to the official Pokémon Sword and Shield site, the stream will show “live footage for 24 hours from a camera set up in Glimwood Tangle—a strange forest location deep within the Galar region.”

Who's that new Pokémon?

It seems that the camera has been set up by Professor Magnolia’s assistant, Sonia, who is looking to observe the Pokémon that live in the forest and learn more about them. If you're prepared to put on your Attenborough hat, you can join her.

Sonia's message reads “I’m sending this message because I could really us your help with some research I’m doing. Next week, a camera will be set up in a strange forest here in Galar … if you could take a gander when you have time that’d be just great.”

The livestream will be hosted on the official Pokémon Twitch and YouTube channels, where, the official site states, “This is your chance to get to know the various Pokémon that make their home in this forest! You may notice things that surprise you!” It seems likely that this means the stream will be the chance to catch a glimpse of some new Pokémon or even some new evolutions from the Galar region, though exactly what we'll see during the stream hasn't been confirmed.

Any new creatures that are introduced will add to those we’ve seen already from the latest generation which include a Galarian Weezing, Polteageist, Wooloo and, of course, Sirfetch'd, the long-awaited evolution of Farfetch'd.

Pokémon Sword and Shield launches on Nintendo Switch on November 15.