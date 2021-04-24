Moto G60 release date, price, specs, news and the G60 vs G40 Fusion

Motorola's mid-range Moto G60 has arrived in a couple of markets just a few weeks after it first leaked, and it has the specs to compete with the best Moto phones or other 2021 mid-rangers like the Galaxy A series.

It isn't yet available in markets like the US, UK or Australia, but you'll soon be able to buy it in India and we expect it to come to further territories soon.

Motorola's rapid-fire 2021 release schedule has included several G-multiples-of-ten already, including the Moto G10 Power, Moto G30, Moto G50 and Moto G100. Plus, the Moto G20 leaked recently and could launch any day now.

How does the Moto G60 compare to the pack? It has the highest display refresh rate (Hz), best main camera for raw MP, and best battery capacity (mAh), making it stand out as the phone to watch.

Here's everything we know (or suspect) about the Moto G60, including how much it should cost and when it will launch internationally. We'll also discuss the Moto G40 Fusion, which launched alongside the G60 with some slight spec differences.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Motorola next cheap phone

Motorola next cheap phone When is it out? April 27 in India; no international date yet

April 27 in India; no international date yet What will it cost? Possibly about $240 / £175 / AU$310

Moto G60 price and availability

Motorola unveiled the Moto G60 specs on April 20, stating it would ship a week later on April 27 in India (and Mexico) for Rs 17,999, which converts to about $240 / £175 / AU$310.

It simultaneously announced the Moto G40 Fusion would sell on May 1 for Rs 13,999–15,999 depending on the configuration (about $185–$215 / £135–£155 / AU$240–AU$275).

We have no official announcement of the Moto G60 release date or pricing outside of India and Mexico. The Motorola press release simply says it will 'roll out to other regions in the coming weeks.'

We don't yet know if that means it'll come to the US, UK or Australia, but we'll be sure to update this guide when we hear more from Motorola.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Design and display

The Moto G60 measures at 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm and weighs 225g. These dimensions just surpass those of the Moto G100 – 168.4 x 74 x 9.7mm, 207g – which we described in our hands-on review as 'thick and heavy' and 'one we have trouble comfortably holding in one hand.'

In other words, get ready for a chunky, two-handed phone that's well suited to split-screened apps and watching videos. You'll need to look elsewhere for a small phone.

Along with the standard power button and USB-C charging port, you'll see a 3.5mm headphone jack on top, a rear fingerprint sensor, a 1TB SD card slot on the left side, and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right side. The phone itself is made of plastic and doesn't have any IP rating, though Moto claims it is 'water repellant'.

The Moto G60 display matches the leaked specs we learned of last month: it has a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification, and a Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2460 resolution and 396 ppi.

You won't get the color range and contrast you'd get with an AMOLED display, but its high refresh rate will help it handle fast-moving games and apps very well. Many other Moto GX0 phones are stuck at 90Hz and 720p, making the G60 a significant visual improvement.

The Moto G40 Fusion, meanwhile, has the display size & resolution, weight, and features, along with nearly the same dimensions except that it is 0.1mm thinner.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Cameras and battery life

The Moto G60 has a triple-lens rear camera with a 108MP main sensor, a 118-degree 8MP ultra-wide sensor – which doubles as an 8MP macro camera with 4X zoom – a depth sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera inside a punch-hole notch.

For video, you'll be able to shoot in 4K at up to 120fps or 1080p at up to 240fps.

For comparison, the Moto G100 has 64MP main, 16MP ultra-wide and 16MP selfie sensors, while the Moto G30 has 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 13MP selfie sensors. Testing both of those phones, we were impressed with the main cameras for their brightness and level of detail, while the selfie cameras disappointed with blurry shots.

Since the Moto G60 should have the same photography software plus upgraded hardware, we're hopeful it will do even better with its main cam and mitigate some of the issues with its sibling phones' selfies.

If you get the Moto G40 Fusion, you'll downgrade to a 64MP main camera but get the same camera specs otherwise.

Both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion have a 6,000mAh battery. Most of the other Moto G 2021 phones have a 5,000mAh battery, giving you a decent chunk of extra battery life with these models. They also support USB-C fast charging.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Performance and software

The Moto G60 runs off of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, an octa-core CPU with a 2.3GHz clock speed. It's designed specifically for mid-range gaming smartphones.

You'll only have one Moto G60 configuration to choose from: 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. With the G40 Fusion, you can get the same configuration or downgrade to a 64GB storage/ 4GB RAM model.

You get Android 11 out of the box with the Moto G60 (and G40 Fusion). They run off of LTE cellular, so you can't take advantage of 5G networks like the Moto G50.