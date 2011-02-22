Sony Ericsson Xperia Play UK release date and price revealed

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Play price and UK release date have been unveiled on Play.com, ending speculation on pricing of the PlayStation phone.

The PlayStation-certified handset will be available from Play.com on 28 March, with a price tag of £519.99, SIM-free and network unlocked.

Although a glut of networks rushed to stick their names in the PlayStation phone hat, none have yet announced official availability or pricing.

Playskool

There's a good chance you'll be able to nab the handset on a subsidised deal from Vodafone, T-Mobile, Three, O2 or Orange, but ponying up the cash in one go could be the cheaper option as it will likely land on tariffs of around £35 per month.

You'll be getting quite a swish handset for your money though, with the PlayStation certification seeing a number of PS games ported to the device, a 1GHz Snapdragon processor and Android Gingerbread to boot - check out our hands on: Sony Ericsson Xperia Play review for our thoughts.

Play.com also published a pre-order page for another MWC big hitter - the LG Optimus 3D UK release date will be 25 April with UK pricing of £515. But then again, you already knew that.

Via AndroidSpin