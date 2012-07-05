Google responds to Nexus 7 content confusion

There's been some concern that the Google Nexus 7 tablet may lack movies, TV shows, music and magazines in the UK, but Google has responded to put minds at rest.

We know that US customers will be able to purchase music, movies, TV shows and magazines on the Nexus 7, which sports Android Jelly Bean, Google's latest version of its mobile platform.

These services are not currently available in other parts of the world, including the UK, although you already can rent movies from Google Play, as well as purchase books.

"We plan to continue expanding"

A Google spokesman told TechRadar: "We want to bring different types of content to as many places as we can, but we don't have anything more to share on timing.

"We plan to continue expanding the Movies & TV shows category to more countries in the coming months."

So it looks like the Google Nexus 7 may well launch in Europe and other regions outside of North America minus the new content which was revealed at the annual Google I/O event last month, but it's only a matter of time until it does reach us.

The Google Nexus 7 UK release date is mid-July and is set to cost £159.

We'll be posting our in-depth Google Nexus 7 review soon, so keep any eye out for that, in the meantime check out our video below.