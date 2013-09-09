Eye of the Tegra: Nvidia's rumoured 7-inch tablet pops up again

Rising up to the challenge of its rivals?

Nvidia's heavily rumoured expansion into the Android tablet market has moved a little closer to reality with the so-called 7-inch Tegra Tab taking a tour of the tech regulators Stateside.

The device has taken the requisite trip through the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) office and lists a slate with the current-gen Nvidia Tegra 4 processor.

It also promises a 1,280 x 800 IPS display, a battery up to 4100mAh in size, and the stock version of the Android Jelly Bean operating system.

According to the filing, it'll have a 5-megapixel rear camera, a HD webcam and a stylus for the purpose of poking and prodding around the OS.

Can it compete?

Those specs would certainly put the Tegra tab slightly above the mid-range level, allowing it to compete with the first-gen Google Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire devices.

Nvidia has already made a splash in the hardware market this year with its Sheild Android games console, and the processing company will be looking for another win in the heavily-competitive Android tablet arena.

Recent reports have suggested the device will not launch until 2014, while potential pricing remains unclear.

Via Engadget