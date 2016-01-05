Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 3 (8) is a Windows 10 tablet that thinks it's a phone

This isn't the first time we've witnessed a manufacturer make a slate with smartphone capabilities, but in the brave new world of Windows 10 Mobile plucky underdog Alcatel is testing the waters again with the OneTouch Pixi 3 (8).

The fact it sports the same naming regime as the firm's smartphone lines makes it clear there's a swing towards the handset business, but Alcatel is selling the Pixi 3 (8) as a Windows tablet first a foremost.

Thing is, with Windows 10 Mobile at its heart you won't get the same functionality as on tablets such as the Surface Pro 4, which run the full version of the operating system.

Entry-level offering

What you do get is a quad-core processor, 4G connectivity (including the ability to make and receive calls), an 8-inch display and three colour options; white, gold and black.

There's no word on pricing yet, although we're expecting it to sport a relatively budget price tag going by the specs and build. The Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 3 (8) will be available in Europe and Latin America from April 2016.