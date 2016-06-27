HP's touchscreen Chromebook will run your favorite Android apps

HP is doubling down on Chromebooks with a new 11-inch model that includes a touchscreen making it perfect to use with Android apps.

The HP Chromebook 11 G5 features a slimmer design with narrower bezels following its ultra-slim Chromebook 13. In fact, the mini-sized Chrome OS machine only weighs in at 2.51 pounds, compared to the last generation 2.7 pound Chromebook 11 G4.

However, it seems like the screen has lost the ability to bend back a full 180-degrees in the process of losing 0.2 pounds.

On the plus side, the HP Chromebook has gained an touchscreen, which is becoming all important as Android apps make their way to Chrome OS. The touchscreen option also upgrades the display to an high definition IPS panel and adds a sheet of Gorilla Glass in front of it.

Spec-wise, the Chromebook 11 G5 features an 1.6GHz Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB (upgrade-able to 32GB) eMMC and up to 11 hours of battery life (12 hours on non-touch models). It also comes at an extremely budget-friendly starting price of $189 (about £144, AU$257) and will be available though HP's channel partners (such as Best Buy) in July and all retailers in the following October.