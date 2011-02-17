Google Music to launch with Android Honeycomb?

The long-awaited Google Music rival to iTunes will launch alongside Android Honeycomb 3.0 according to a top Motorola executive.

News of the imminent launch was let slip, seeming accidentally, by Motorola Mobility CEO Sanjay Jha during a demonstration of the Xoom tablet at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

He said: "If you look at Google Mobile services [via Android] today, there's a video service, there's a music service – that is, there will be a music service." Oops.

Jha added that the Xoom will bring "video services and music services" via the Honeycomb platform, which fits in with yesterday's announcement that the Google Movie Studio editing suite will debut with 3.0

iTunes rival

If Jha's slip of the tongue comes to fruition, Google Music would finally offer the Android platform a service to rival Apple's all-conquering iTunes.

So far, Android owners have had to be content with Amazon MP3 and other third party apps in order to download music directly to their phones, none of which have been as effective as iTunes.

Previous rumours have eluded to Google Music being an all-you-can-eat subscription service that would cost as little as $25-a-year.

With the Motorola Xoom, running Android 3.0 Honeycomb, set to launch within the next couple of months, it seems we'll find out soon enough.

Source: The Guardian