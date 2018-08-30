Trending
 

Lenovo’s latest gaming desktops are getting Nvidia RTX graphics cards

By PC  

Lenovo gets ray tracing ready

Lenovo Legion Nvidia RTX

It’s been hardly two months since Lenovo introduced its redesigned gaming desktops, and now the electronics firm is already upgrading them with Nvidia Turing-based RTX graphics cards at IFA 2018.

The Lenovo Legion T730 VR-ready tower and Legion C730 cube-case gaming PCs are both seeing Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 upgrades, which should make them ready for this year’s ray tracing-ready titles, like Battlefield V and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. 

Both Lenovo Legion T730 gaming desktop tower and Lenovo Legion C730 cube-sized gaming PC will be available this November with a GeForce RTX 2070 for €1,999 (about $2,330, £1,790, AU$3,200) and a GeForce RTX 2080 for €2,699 (about $3,140, £2,420, AU$4,330).

On top of featuring Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX graphics cards, the Legion T730 and C730 come equipped with the latest Intel Coffee Lake processors, and up to 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and two 2TB hard drives.

  • IFA 2018 is Europe's biggest tech show. The TechRadar team is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and hands-on first impressions of new phones, watches and other tech as they're announced.
See more PC news