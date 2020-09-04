Leinster vs Munster live stream: how to watch the Pro14 rugby semi-final online today

Leinster completed their magnificent unbeaten league season with a second-string side last weekend, but their regular starters are back in the fold for today's huge playoff semi-final against their big Irish rivals. Munster secured their place in the playoffs on Sunday with a huge win over Connacht, though they were up against 13 men for most of the game, and should hopefully be well-rested for this Friday's encounter. Read on as we explain how to watch a Leinster vs Munster live stream today and catch all the Pro14 semi-finals action online.

Leinster vs Munster cheat sheet The game begins at 7.35pm BST and IST this evening (Friday, September 4), which is 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT for fans based in the US, 6.35am NZST on Saturday morning in New Zealand, and 4.35am AEST if you're in Australia. Premier Sports shows Pro14 rugby in the UK, but wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best one today!

You don't have to cast your mind back too far for a reminder of what these sides can do to each other. Leinster vs Munster was one of the first games of the Pro14 restart, and it was the highlight of a joyous weekend. Leinster naturally took the win but it was a fiercely contested affair that finished 27-25, with a Ross Byrne penalty ultimately proving the difference.

The reigning champions are expected to triumph again today, but there' will be nerves in Leo Cullen's camp. A 100% win record in the league is an extraordinary accomplishment but it counts for very little now - sport and rugby in particular having a funny way of serving up surprises on momentous days like this.

Munster have looked fantastically slick in both of their fixtures since the restart, despite the loss of Joey Carbery and RG Snyman to injury, and the manner of their Leinster defeat two weeks ago should give Johann van Graan's men the belief that they can just go one step further this time.

It's the biggest game of the season so far, and it should be a belter. Will it be Leinster or Munster that makes it to the Pro14 Grand Final? Read on as we explain how to watch Leinster vs Munster online get a Pro14 semi-final live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Leinster vs Munster from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Leinster vs Munster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online in the UK

Pro14 rugby fans based in the UK can tune into Leinster vs Munster on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. If you're not familiar with Premier Sports, it showed every game from every round of the action, and has the Pro14 playoffs too. If you’re already a Sky subscriber, adding Premier Sports will cost you £11.99 per month, though Virgin Media customers get a bit of a discount and will only have to pay £9.99 per month. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Leinster vs Munster, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Leinster vs Munster and watch Pro14 rugby in Australia

Fans based in Australia can tune into Pro14 rugby and the Leinster vs Munster semi-final online via the Rugby Pass streaming service. It's available for $9.99 per month and lets you watch every game from the Pro14, and you can hook it up to your TV via Chromecast, HDMI or AirPlay. Leinster vs Munster starts at 4.35am AEST on Saturday morning, so be prepared for a late one.

How to watch Leinster vs Munster: live stream Pro14 rugby in New Zealand

Leinster vs Munster is on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 6.30am NZST in the small hours of Saturday morning, and the game starting five minutes later, at 6.35am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Leinster vs Munster: live stream Pro14 rugby in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show Pro14 rugby in the US. Today's Leinster vs Munster semi-final clash is exclusive to ESPN+ and you can sign up to the platform for just $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT, with coverage getting underway five minutes before that.

How to watch Leinster vs Munster: get a Pro14 rugby live stream in Canada today

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Pro14 rugby in Canada. This means the network is exclusively broadcasting Leinster vs Munster in the country, with the Pro14 clash set to start at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch the match without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.