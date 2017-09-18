Leaked benchmarks hint at the power of AMD’s Ryzen processors for laptops

AMD has been busy this year pushing out a whole slew of Ryzen chips for desktop PCs – including some monster Threadripper processors of late – but we’ve now seen the first alleged benchmarks of Ryzen mobile CPUs.

These processors will boast integrated Radeon Vega graphics and are aimed at powering laptops, and we’ve now got an idea of how powerful they might be thanks to Geekbench scores spotted by Liliputing.

Maybe Ryzen will make its way into the best PC next

The AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor (a quad-core, eight-thread CPU running at 2GHz) recorded a single-core benchmark of 3,561 and hit a multi-core score of 9,421 under Geekbench 4.1.1.

In terms of comparative performance to Intel, that puts the AMD processor roughly equivalent to the Core i5-7200U in terms of single-core performance – the latter is a Kaby Lake dual-core (four-thread) chip with a base clock of 2.5GHz. However, the Ryzen 5 2500U outdoes this Intel chip with its multi-core benchmark.

Hitting the 3DMark

A further 3DMark 11 performance benchmark highlighted on Reddit shows the mobile chip hitting an overall 3DMark score of 3,799. That compares favorably to Intel’s Core i7-7660U which hits a score of 3,033.

While the latter in particular is a promising result, we need to bear firmly in mind that these benchmarks come from unverified sources, and indeed there is plenty of chatter on the Reddit thread casting doubt on the figures. As ever, keep your salt shaker handy…

Hopefully it won’t be too long before notebooks with Ryzen processors inside arrive on the scene, so we can see for sure how they stack up to Intel’s offerings.

We can also look forward to further Ryzen Threadripper desktop CPUs in the near-ish future, with the Threadripper 1900, 1920 and 1950 (non-X models, meaning they have no XFR tech) chips expected to arrive at some point with a slightly cheaper price tag.