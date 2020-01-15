Latest Resident Evil 3 remake trailer offers closer look at its big, bad Nemesis

Following on from last year's utterly fantastic remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom has released a terrifying new trailer for its upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake focusing on the game's protagonists, Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira, along with the game's dreaded antagonist, Nemesis.

The trailer kicks off with our lead heroine Jill being pursued through a burning building by the towering Nemesis – a scene that's already giving us frightening flashbacks of the sheer terror wreaked by Mr. X in the last game.

Just like in the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Jill is eventually aided by Carlos, a mercenary hired by the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (or U.B.C.S. for short).

As evidenced by the trailer below, the flame-thrower wielding Nemesis will continue to chase our heroes throughout the game, leading to a number of nerve-racking encounters that will surely inspire nightmares.

Resident Evil 3 is available to pre-order now, and will release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on April 3, 2020. According to the game's producers, Resident Evil 3 is roughly 90% complete and "there will be no delay".

According to previous reports, Resident Evil 3 will also include an additional multiplayer game called Project Resistance – an asymmetrical online mode that sees one player stalking four other players in a fashion similar to Gun Media's Friday the 13th: The Game.