iPhone SE Plus with a bigger display may be coming soon

Apple only just announced the all-new iPhone SE , but there have already been murmurs around the existence of a bigger version of the phone.

The iPhone SE was unveiled globally last week, and with a starting price of $399 / £419 / AU$749 / Rs 42,500 it is the cheapest iPhone being sold by Apple currently.

Tech analyst and YouTuber Jon Prosser has teased about the existence of the Plus variant of the iPhone SE. Even though his tweet does not share any details or time about the launch of the phone, it is enough to get some excited.

Waiting for a top-end phone? iPhone 12 is coming

Our list of the best iPhones

Apple also just unveiled the new iPad Pro 2020

Since the iPhone SE is considered both a successor to the iPhone SE and the iPhone 8 range - and the fact that both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have been discontinued - a replacement for the iPhone 8 Plus in the range may take the form of the iPhone SE Plus.

Should have some iPhone SE Plus news for you soon. 👀April 18, 2020

Other leaks have also suggested that the iPhone SE Plus is in the works and may get unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 series later this year. If these rumors are to be believed that iPhone SE Plus will have a similar design like the iPhone SE, obviously with a slightly larger display.

In terms of the specifications, the iPhone SE Plus may be powered by the same A13 Bionic chipset which powers the recently launched iPhone SE. It may house a 5.5-inch display as compared to the 4.7-inches display on the smaller variant.

If Apple decides to launch the rumored phone, one can expect the presence of a dual-camera setup, unlike the single-camera present on the iPhone SE.

However, since we have very limited details at our disposal, we will have to wait for more information to be able to ascertain if Apple is indeed planning to launch the iPhone SE Plus.

Via India Today