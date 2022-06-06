iPadOS 16: what you need to know about your next iPad update

Audio player loading…

The next software update coming to your iPad will be iPadOS 16, and we've heard the first details about this upcoming swathe of features thanks to the WWDC 2022 keynote conference.

This is the fourth generation of iPadOS, since Apple spun it off from its iOS smartphone operating system - saying that, iPadOS 16 does share many features in common with iOS 16.

The iPadOS 16 developer beta is already available, with the public beta opening in July, but the true rollout is later.

According to Apple, iPadOS 16 will come to compatible iPads in the "Fall "of the year - for those of you in the rest of the world, we actually expect to see it around September.

iPadOS 16 compatibility

So which iPads will get iPadOS 16? Well, that's something we're still waiting to hear - we'll let you know when Apple provides an official list.

iPadOS 16 features

Lots of iPadOS 16 features are ones that are primarily iOS 16 features.

These include lock screen changes, letting you see more notifications and customize to a better extent, what you see on your iPad before it's unlocked.

Another comes from Apple Maps: you'll be able to create a route in the app, including with different stops and routes, and send it to your iPhone. That lets you plan the journey on a big screen before you view it on the small one.

There are certain macOS features coming, and like a change to the Mail app. Now you'll be able to schedule emails to be sent at a certain time, retract emails you've just sent and set reminders for emails you don't want to deal with straight away.

Another macOS mode is Stage Manager, which gives you desktop-like functionality - you can have overlapping windows, you can shove all your background apps to the side to see them in one list, and you can resize windows too.

Apple's new Weather app is also coming to iPad, if that's something you care about.

Collaboration is a big focus, so when you share a document (from certain apps) with your friends or co-workers, you'll now send the actual document, not a copy of it - then you can use FaceTime to work on it with people together. It's basically like the Google Suite, but... not by Google.

A creative app that's coming is Reference Mode, which is meant to keep your iPad screen more color-accurate to other devices which would be useful for color graders - though Apple didn't go into much detail on what this actually does.

iPadOS 16 desktop focus

Apple is finally making a point of differentiating iPadOS from iOS, so hopefully iPads won't just feel like oversized iPhones anymore.

Apple has also pledged to upgrade more first-party apps to make them 'Desktop-class' though this seems to involve hundreds of tiny little tweaks instead of anyone massive change. It makes sense, though, since iPadOS feels basically like a giant version of iOS at the moment.

iPadOS 16 Freeform

An upcoming app called FreeForm was detailed, though this is coming to iPadOS 16 later in the year.

It's basically a joint digital message board, or a shared version of the Notes app, so you can sketch and jot down ideas, and other people can collaborate on the board too.

In its presentation, Apple showed lots of people drawing loads of different mind maps with sticky notes, colored lines and annotations - the Apple Pencil was shown as a useful tool for contributing to this kind of document.

If anyone hased used Google Jamboard, this feels like Apple's equivalent, except since it works on a stylus-toting tablet it should be a little more convenient.

iPadOS 16 gaming

After detailing the Mac's gaming prowess earlier in the presentation, we've heard that the iPad will get loads of these features too.

This includes a feature called Metal 3 which automatically upscapes gaming footage (basically it adds to the framerate and resolution), and it should make iPadOS games feel a little bit more like console alternatives. Now we just need Fortnite back!

Game Center is now getting an activity list so you can see what your friends are doing - it's very similar to the features that exist in many other game networks like Xbox Live and PlayStation Network. So you can see if they get an achievement in a game, or have spent 20 hours playing a certain title.

Finally, it's now easier to instantly share links with your friends so they can join you in a multiplayer game.