BBC launches Earth Unplugged original content channel on YouTube

The BBC has unleashed the first of its planned new YouTube channels, featuring exclusive, web-only nature programming.

Earth Unplugged, created by BBC Worldwide's Earth Productions division, will bring original programming from seven new shows every week and "become a destination site for wildlife and nature," the Beeb says.

Among the new, web-centric offerings will be Earth Juice, a weekly news magazine show, and exclusive spin-offs of popular shows Walking With Dinosaurs and Deadliest 60.

Meet My Planet, features interviews with people who've been inspired by nature, while Earth Files gives 'iconic nature stories' a digital makeover.

Multi-channel network coming

Other shows include Amazing Animal Babies, Zoo La La, which uncovers extraordinary animal behaviour, and Bug Face which gives folks an unnaturally close-up view of insects (check out the trailer below).

Amanda Hill, Managing Director for BBC Earth at BBC Worldwide said: "With Earth Unplugged we're seeking to connect a new audience with the world around them. YouTube offers a fantastic opportunity to reach people and grab their attention with innovative nature content that will captivate and inspire."

Earth Unplugged is, the Beeb says, is the first part of its plans "to build a true consumer facing multi-channel network on the platform."