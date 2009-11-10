Google search all set to get Caffeine boost

Google looks all set to roll out its latest version of search – codenamed Caffeine – with the internet giant confirming on its splash page that a roll-out was imminent.

Caffeine brings big changes under the bonnet of Google's dominant search engine, although users will not notice huge alterations to their experience, just the results that they get.

The Google Caffeine page has now been altered to reflect the fact that the developer preview is now closed and the tests have been successful.

'Ready for a larger audience'

"Based on the success we've seen, we believe Caffeine is ready for a larger audience," says the message.

"Soon we will activate Caffeine more widely, beginning with one data center.

"This sandbox is no longer necessary and has been retired, but we appreciate the testing and positive input that webmasters and publishers have given."

So, if you are in that one data centre's reach (unlikely) then you may notice some changes to the speed, accuracy and comprehensiveness of your searches soon, and if you aren't then it will be a little longer.

