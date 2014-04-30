Microsoft ups OneDrive for Business storage from 25GB to 1TB per user

Microsoft has substantially increased the storage space for users of its OneDrive for Business cloud platform, part of its latest push to challenge rivals in the cluttered cloud market.

The company announced that per user storage would go up from 25GB to 1TB, an increase of 40 times.

It will also offer 1TB of storage per user as part of the Office 365 ProPlus subscription plan. For those uninterested in Office 365, there is a standalone OneDrive for Business option, unveiled earlier this month.

Cloud war

The move is part of a recent price war with other cloud vendors like Google and Amazon, who have all chopped prices considerably in recent weeks. While this latest decision is not a price cut, it does drop the per GB cost considerably, allowing businesses to get more storage for less.

Microsoft is also offering to help companies migrate their data from other services to OneDrive for Business.

The company slated rival products that have only recently begun to embrace the enterprise market. It said that few cloud services provide "a holistic and comprehensive approach" to addressing employee needs.

Via TechCrunch