Huge leak reveals lineup of AMD Ryzen-compatible motherboards

AM4 Mobos inbound

AMD’s new range of processors, the Ryzen series, look like they'll be coming out very soon, and we’ve now got a good idea of the motherboards that will be releasing alongside the CPUs. 

The Videocardz website has revealed a huge gallery of upcoming motherboards from a range of manufacturers, such as ASRock, Asus and Gigabyte. 

The Ryzen series of CPUs comes in five chipsets: the X370 and X300 chipsets (for enthusiasts and gamers who value power and top-of-the-range features above all else), the B350 (for mainstream users, so balances power and value for money), the A320 (for more simple, plug and play PCs), and the A300 (for small form factor PCs such as Home Theater PCs). 

All chipsets are well represented with the motherboards revealed by Videocardz – check out the gallery below for the photos and specs of all the Ryzen motherboards we know about so far.

Ryzen motherboards

Image 1 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

ASrock AB350 PRO4

Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×
M.2: 2× 

Image 2 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

ASRock AB350M PRO4

Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: mATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×
M.2: 2× 

Image 3 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

ASRock A320M PRO4

Chipset: AMD A320
Form Factor: mATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×
M.2: 2× 

Image 4 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

ASRock X370 FATAL1TY Professional Gaming

Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×
M.2: 2× 

Image 5 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

ASRock X370 FATAL1TY Gaming K4

Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×
M.2: 2× 

Image 6 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

ASRock X370 Killer SLI

Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×
M.2: 2× 

Image 7 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac

Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 4×
M.2: 2× 

Image 8 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

ASRock X370 Taichi

Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×
M.2: 2× 

Image 9 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

Asus B350 Prime Plus

Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 2×
M.2: 1× 

Image 10 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

Asus B350M Prime-A

Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: mATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 1× / 2×
M.2: 1× 

Image 11 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

Gigabyte AB350 Gaming

Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 3×
M.2: 1× 

Image 12 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

Gigabyte AB350 Gaming 3

Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 2×
M.2: 1× 

Image 13 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

Gigabyte AB350M Gaming 3

Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: mATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 1×
M.2: 1× 

Image 14 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

Gigabyte AX370 Aorus Gaming K7

Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×
M.2: 1× 

Image 15 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

MSI B350 Tomahawk

Chipset: AMD B350
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 2× / 2×
M.2: 1× 

Image 16 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium

Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×
M.2: 2× 

Image 17 of 17

Source: Videocardz.com

MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon

Chipset: AMD X370
Form Factor: ATX
PCI-E 3.0 x16 / x1: 3× / 3×
M.2: 2× 

