HTC Vive headset joins Steam Summer Sale with discounted price and free games

Prepare thy wallets: the Steam Summer Sale is upon us, and it's not just games getting great deals. The HTC Vive is jumping in with a hardware bundle of its own that's on par with Steam's annual bargain bonanza.

Throughout the course of the Steam Summer Sale, the HTC Vive hardware will be discounted for new customers from $799 (£759, AU$1,399) to $749 (£709, AU$1,339) and includes a $50/£50 Steam gift card perfect for clearing out any leftover games on your wishlist during the sale.

Vive is also throwing in Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Richie’s Plank Experience, Everest VR, and a free month of Viveport's subscription service into the mix — totaling what Vive claims is $928 in value for the $750 bundle.

Here are the best gaming laptops for VR

(Image credit: HTC)

For those who already own a headset, Vive is also offering a sale on Vive Studios VR titles, marking down games like Virtual Sports and Arcade Saga by as much as 75% off.

As HTC explores lower price points in expanding its VR hardware offerings, this Steam Summer Sale bundle makes for one of the best ways to save on the top-shelf headset as we wait for the HTC Vive 2 to be inevitably announced... someday.

In the meantime, those ready to buy have until the end of the Steam Summer Sale — Wednesday, July 5, at 10am PT /1 pm ET / 6pm GMT — to save big on a new HTC Vive headset.