HP Memorial Day sale: the best deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

The HP Memorial Day sales have officially landed and with that a whole range of excellent discounts on laptops for all budgets, desktops, and even monitors.

There's so much on offer in the HP Memorial Day sales that you may even get lost trying to find the best deals. Luckily that's where we come in. We've already scanned through HP's pages to find the best value items and we've come up with a list just down below of handy recommendations.

So far, it's looking like laptops are the hot-ticket category in this year's HP Memorial Day sales. We've found some particularly good options for mid-range workhorses like this HP 15t for $509.99 (was $669.99) and this HP Pavilion 14 also for $509.99 (was $549.99). If those are a little too expensive, then luckily there are options as low as $329.99 on offer - giving budget laptop hunters a worthy consideration. Likewise, if you're looking to spend a little more, we've found great sales on premium machines like this HP Spectre x360 for $899.99 (was $1,049.99).

Also available this week is a handy little additional saving at checkout. Use the code HP21MD5 when you make a purchase above $599 to get an additional 5% off! Many of these items are already discounted so this is a great little bonus.

Just below you can see a full list of our recommended HP Memorial Day sales including some good desktops and monitors too. If you'd like to see what other retailers are offering, then we recommend heading on over to our main Memorial Day sales page for plenty more discounted tech, appliances, and even mattress sales.

HP Memorial Day sale: laptops

HP Memorial Day sale promo: get an extra 5% off orders $599+

Use code: HP21MD5 at checkout to score yourself an extra 5% off all orders in this week's HP Memorial Day sale. Note, many of the deals on our list are already discounted and feature free shipping, so you're potentially getting yourself a really great bargain here.View Deal

HP 15z laptop: $369.99 $329.99 at HP

Save $40 - Here's a great option if you're strictly on a budget and need a real workhorse for the basics. With an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, this one's going to be a real speedy operator for things like browsing and shopping. If you're going to be working with spreadsheets or multi-tasking, however, we'd recommend the more expensive options below.View Deal

HP 14t touchscreen laptop: $579.99 $479.99 at HP

Save $100 - This 14-inch touchscreen HP is a good choice if you want something that's more on the portable side of things. With an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it also happens to feature the latest specs on the market. Having such a new processor will especially give this one great performance for the basics.View Deal

HP 15t laptop: $669.99 $509.99 at HP

Save $160 - You're upgrading to a speedy 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor with this mid-range 15.6-inch HP. That component alongside 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD means you'll get great performance here while still staying on budget. Of course, it's not the flashiest machine on the market, but for bang for the buck, this one's a great option.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: $549.99 $509.99 at HP

Save $50 - For the same price, however, then you could also consider this 14-inch HP Pavilion. It's also featuring an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it again, a very speedy up-to-date machine for the money. This one's also got a slightly more flashy chassis and the smaller 14-inch form factor will appeal to those who want something more portable.View Deal

HP 15t laptop: $819.99 $659.99 at HP

Save $160 - As we head into the mid-range machines in the HP Memorial Day sales we see options like this upgraded HP 15T. Not only has this one got an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, but it's also packing in 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This doesn't quite have the same premium looks as the HP Envy or Spectre range, but it absolutely blows them out of the water when it comes to performance for price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $699.99 $659.99 at HP

Save $50 - If you're looking for a gaming laptop in the HP Memorial Day sales then this is probably the best budget option right now. This 15.6-inch Pavilion machine features a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. The Ryzen processor is especially good here for the price being the latest component on the market currently.View Deal

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $749.99 $699.99 at HP

Save $50 - If you're looking for something that looks a little more premium but don't quite want to fork out the serious dough needed to get a HP Spectre machine then we'd go for this 15.6-inch Envy. Like the Spectre's this one looks fantastic, is fully convertible into a tablet, and also features some rather tasty specs - an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to be precise.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $1,049.99 $899.99 at HP

Save $150 - The Spectre range of laptops are HP's premium flagship line and oh boy are they normally pretty expensive - that is until discounts like those in the HP Memorial Day sales. This 'entry-level' 13.3-inch Spectre x360 comes with a nice discount, an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It, of course, also looks absolutely stunning and features that very slim aluminium chassis that these machines are known for.View Deal

HP Envy x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $999.99 $949.99 at HP

Save $50 - If you'd like a bit more bang for the buck, however, then here's another great 13.3-inch Envy machine that's packing in some serious specs. This one's got an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to be precise, which makes it a fantastic machine for all sorts of intensive productivity tasks.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $1,379 $1,199.99 at HP

Save $170 - At the very top flights of the HP Memorial Day sale is this fully specced-out 13.3-inch Spectre x360. While you do drop down to (only) a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor here, you'll bag a full 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD - very useful components to have if you're planning on using your laptop every day for intensive tasks.View Deal

HP Memorial Day sale: desktops & monitors

HP Slim desktop PC: $449.99 $399.99 at HP

Save $110 - If you're after a no-thrills cheap desktop that gets the job done then this HP Slim is a great choice. A combination of an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive means you'll never run out of space for all your daily needs. Note, this one's great for a family machine, but if you're looking for something that'll handle those spreadsheets with a bit more speed then we'd recommend the other two desktops just below.View Deal

HP Envy desktop PC: $649.99 $599.99 at HP

Save $50 - An 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD means you're getting a ton of power on tap with this HP Envy. While a bit pricier, this one's a good option if you're looking for a machine for working from home. The latest processor in this machine is particularly capable of some great performance on intensive applications.View Deal

HP X24i 24-inch gaming monitor: $229.99 $189.99 at HP

Save $40 and get another 5% off when you purchase this HP gaming monitor in addition to a desktop in today's HP Memorial Day sales. This 144hz monitor isn't just blazing fast with it's 1ms response time, but it's also got a really nice almost bezel-less design and full AMD Freesync compatibility too.View Deal

HP 27fh 27-inch monitor: $289.99 $219.99 at HP

Save $70 - If you're looking for a display that's big, sharp, bright, but doesn't break the bank then this 27-inch monitor is a great option in the HP Memorial Day sales. Interestingly enough, even though it's not marketed as a gaming monitor, its AMD Freesync compatibility and 5ms response time are welcome additions and make it a very versatile allrounder for any desktop setup.View Deal

