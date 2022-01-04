How to watch This Is Us season 6 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Rooting itself in our hearts for the last six years, Dan Fogelson's drama centering around the Pearson family is coming to an end with its sixth and final series. Bidding farewell to 'The Big Three', we'll explain below how to watch This Is Us season 6 online where you are.

*Warning: potential This Is Us spoilers ahead*

Returning for one final instalment of the Pearson family saga, the sixth season begins with Kate, Kevin, and Randall celebrating their 41st birthday after a turbulent year.

As ever, the season finale left us with plenty of questions following the wedding that never was between Kevin and Maddie. While it may not have been happily ever after for the co-parents, in a flash forward we see Kate seemingly marrying her colleague, Phillip. This is after a present-day conversation in which Kate and Toby agree to a bicoastal marriage as Toby is set to take up a job in San Francisco.

The final scene also alluded to big things happening for City Counsellor Randall, who appears in a profile in the New Yorker as a 'Rising Star', while other glimpses into the future have given us a taste of what's in store, including the family gathering around an elderly Rebecca on her death bed, with some key members of the family seemingly absent.

A beautifully crafted show, This Is Us has masterfully tackled themes of love, loss, and identity, all while weaving together multiple timelines across the family tree. With plenty of questions left to be answered, what is in store for the final chapter? Prepare yourself with tissues and make sure you know how to watch This Is Us season 6 online where you are with our guide below.

How to watch This Is Us season 6 online from outside your country

Out of the country but don't want to miss out on a the last few tearjerking episodes with the Pearson family? Unfortunately, geo-blocks will make it impossible to connect to any VoD provider you’re subscribed to back home.

Luckily there’s an easy fix. Downloading a VPN means you could watch This is Us season 6 online, no matter where you find yourself. It’s a simple piece of software that alters your IP address, overcoming the barrier of regional restrictions so you can access individual episodes live or on-demand from anywhere.

How to watch This Is Us season online in the US

NBC website Season 6 of This is Us will begin airing on NBC from Tuesday, January 5 at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT), with new episodes airing weekly every Tuesday from then on for its 18-episode run. NBC is comes as a part of most cable packages with the option to watch recently aired episodes on-demand for free on the NBC website - though you'll need to sign in with your cable login details to gain access. You'll also be able to watch back all old episodes from seasons 1-5, too. How to watch This Is Us season 6 without cable For those who don't have cable, you have a number of options available to you to stream This is Us season 6. First up is NBC's very own on-demand streaming service, Peacock. With its free plan, you can watch This is Us season 6 episodes a week after they air. That means episode 1 'The Challenger' will arrive on the platform on January 12. Alternatively, get Peacock Premium from $4.99 a month ($9.99 a month without ads) and watch the day after each new episode airs. For a cable-like alternative, Sling TV hosts NBC as a part of the roster of Sling TV channels hosted on the service. Get the Sling Orange plan to watch This is Us on NBC and get a 3-day free trial of its 32+ channels, thereafter paying $35 a month. You can also watch new episodes of This is Us on Hulu the day after they air, joining Hulu's library of excellent entertainment, including other heart-wrenching TV shows like Normal People and The Handmaid's Tale. Better still, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day Hulu free trial. Outside of the country and want to access your preferred streaming service to watch This is Us season 6? Download a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream as if you were at home.

(Image credit: NBC)

How to watch This is Us season 6 online in Canada

its on-demand service If you're in Canada, you'll be able to tune into new episodes of This is Us on CTV. Season six will air at the same time as in the US, with new episodes airing from January 5 at 9pm ET/PT and every Tuesday thereafter. And, if you’re otherwise engaged when episodes air, you can catch-up through its on-demand service – although you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Looking to binge the series so far? Netflix Canada provides all five previous seasons of This is Us, with membership starting at CND$9.99 a month. Canadian residents heading south of the border or leaving the country will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch This is Us season 6 online in the UK

Amazon Prime Video British fans now have two options when it comes to watching This is Us' final ever season. Grab the tissues and head to either Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus to watch from Thursday, January 6 - just a couple of days after new episodes air in the States. An Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 a month – or the better value £79 a year if you’re hooked – and anyone new to the service can enjoy a 30-day free trial too. With a Prime membership, you'll also benefit from free next-day delivery on eligible orders, as well as access to Prime Reading and Prime Music, on top of watching Amazon Originals like The Boys and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel. If you're more inclined to animated classics and superheroes, Disney Plus subscribers will be happy to hear This is Us will be arriving on the House of Mouse platform, too. Alongside new episodes every Thursday, all five seasons will also drop on the service. Hosting a roster of more adult-orientated content with the arrival of Star on Disney Plus, UK subscribers will pay just £7.99 a month for a whole host of content for people of all ages. While there is no longer a Disney Plus free trial, you can bring the Disney Plus price down and save 15% by signing up to its annual plan for £79.90 a year. Don’t forget that if you’re travelling when brand new This is Us season 6 episodes drop, a quality VPN like ExpressVPN will let you to stay current with the Pearson family dramas no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch This Is Us season 6: stream every new episode online in Australia