How to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK online: stream from the UK or abroad

The library is open and mother has arrived! Back with more drama, make up and lip-syncing than ever, Ru Paul's Drag Race UK is almost here. We know you don't want to miss a second of the action so here is how you can watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK online.

Watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK online: when's it on? The fresh series is set to air on Thursday October, 3 on BBC Three at 8pm BST. New episodes then air every Thursday at 8pm BST and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Sissy that walk because Ru Paul's Drag Race UK is here and no one can contain their excitement, everyone's ready to see the best woman win and the rest sashay away! A wonderful exploration of drag, art and sexuality, with a lot of borrowed catchphrases from the Paris is Burning documentary, Ru Paul's Drag Race has such a massive global presence that they decided to create a UK version.

The three main judges throughout the series are set to be Alan Carr, Michelle Visage and Andrew Garfield. Garfield himself announced on the trailer that he felt like he had won a day in gay heaven by being able to be a judge. It certainly is set to be a dramatic experience for the contestants, of which all 10 have been announced (discover more about them below).

As if this isn't enough, the trailer of the latest season has teased that guest judges will include Maisie Williams and Cheryl Cole. Basically you can not miss this, so keep keep reading to find out here how you can watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK online.

How to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK online for free in the UK:

For those trying to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK, BBC Three is the place to be. The show will be put up at 8pm UK time on Thursday nights. BBC Three no longer features on your freeview channels or Sky tuners, so you'll have to go online or login through iPlayer (where they'll stay well after the event) to watch.

Live stream Ru Paul's Drag Race UK from outside your country:

As well as the UK above, we'll tell you about your viewing options in the US, Canada and Australia further down this page.

Planned a holiday at the wrong time? Had to go on a business trip? Don't panic, you can still watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK online. This is by using a VPN to bypass the whole geo-location situation.

Which VPN is the ideal one for you? Our top pick is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK? We're glad you asked...

Downloading and installing ExpressVPN lets you change your IP address. So basically whatever device you have, be it laptop, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc, will think change its IP address is in a different location. So even if you are in Spain, the US, Australia, wherever, it will think it's back in the UK. We consider ExpressVPN to be the best because it's so easy and straightforward. It also has very fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or go for a much better value annual plan where there's a massive 49% off and an extra 3 months free. Once you have it, go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' to virtually transport yourself home - it's super easy to do. Once you've changed to an appropriate region, you just need to go to your home broadcaster and then you're ready to watch all the challenges and drama unfold on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK.

How to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK online in the US:

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK will be available in the US on WOW Presents Plus. It's also fairly cheap to subscribe with subscriptions starting at $3.99 a month with a 30-day FREE trial.

The only issue is that it hasn't announced when it will be available but we're expecting it will air shortly after it airs in the UK.

Where to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK from anywhere else

Neither in the UK nor the US? Don't worry hennies we have tracked down other countries where you'll be able to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race UK online.

In Canada, subscription services Crave and OUTtv have picked up the rights. While it's WOW Presents Plus and Stan in Australia. But the same issue applies here as in the US - they haven't yet announced when it will be available, but we're expecting it will air shortly after it does in the UK.

If you're elsewhere, maybe holidaying abroad or living in a country not on this list? Don't worry, you can always get a VPN and stream the show from one of the countries above.

Who are the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Contestants?

Just like the US version, Ru Paul's Drag Race UK will start with ten contestants. And now, without further ado we introduce to you the Queens: