How to watch Grey's Anatomy: stream the season 16 finale online from anywhere

Way back in 2005, Ellen Pompeo made her debut as Dr. Meredith Grey - the titular character in a then unknown US medical drama called Grey's Anatomy. Fast forward to 2020 and the idea that the show was once just considered a mid-season replacement sounds a bit ridiculous, doesn't it? Here's how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 16 and stream every other season of the hit show online from anywhere in the world.

Grey's Anatomy season 16 cheat sheet Grey's Anatomy season 16 premiered back in September 2019, when 25 episodes of the hit US medical drama were expected to air all over the world. Enter April 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic means that episode 21 is your new season 16 Grey's Anatomy finale - though the good news for fans of the show is that it has already been renewed for a 17th season. If you're in the US and want to watch Grey's Anatomy, then Hulu is a great option for cord-cutters - and anyone else, really.

Since its premiere, Grey's Anatomy has given birth to no less than three spin-off shows and two international adaptations - one in Turkey and one in Colombia. Not bad going, really. In fact, it's now the longest running medical drama in the US.

In addition to Pompeo, the first Grey's Anatomy cast list featured the likes of Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, T. R. Knight, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey.

However, like many popular shows including The Walking Dead season 10, Grey's Anatomy couldn't quite withstand the coronavirus pandemic so now season 16, episode 21 - called 'Put On A Happy Face' - will represent the season finale for 2020.

Fans will no doubt be disappointed at missing out on four additional episodes, but at the same time we're sure you'll want to join us and watch Grey's Anatomy season 16 in full - stream the finale online from anywhere with the help of our guide.

Want more reality TV? Catch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12

Watch Grey's Anatomy online from outside your country

If you happen to be away from home when all the drama goes down Grey-Sloan Memorial, don't worry - you can still easily watch Grey's Anatomy season 16 wherever you are. For many, being abroad right now might seem like something of a pipe dream. But global travel will resume in full one day, and plenty of people have to travel to for essential purposes during these difficult times.

If that sounds like you, then just go ahead and bag a VPN - which will allow you to watch Grey's Anatomy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software kit that changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were at home.

With so many VPNs to choose from, it can seem impossible to find the one that's right for you. That said, we typically recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install and is also compatible with a whole host of devices - including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to watch Grey's Anatomy season 16 - and every other - no matter where you are.

How to watch the Grey's Anatomy season finale online in the US

This is easy for many people in the US, as the Grey's Anatomy season 16 finale airs at 9pm ET / 8pm CT on ABC - meaning you can likely watch it even if you don't subscribe to a fancy cable package. However, if your preference is to cut the cord entirely, you should also know that ABC can be streamed as part of Hulu's great value offerings - which start at just $5.99 a month and also include a FREE trial period. Those wanting to catch up on an episode or three should know that ABC's online streaming platform provides some of the most recent Grey's Anatomy season 16 episodes for free - but for a complete binge on the show, you might have to look to either your Netflix subscription (15 seasons) or buying the show outright on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the Grey's Anatomy season 16 finale in Canada

CTV is the home of new Grey's Anatomy episodes in Canada and is airing tonight's season 16 finale at 9pm ET / 10pm MT. Recent episodes from the latest run can therefore be streamed via the network's online platform - that's right, you can watch Grey's Anatomy season 16 for free if you're in Canada! For catch-up and binge-viewing, Netflix is probably your best option as it's got all 15 back-seasons of Grey's Anatomy as part of its catalogue at present. Anyone from Canada who can't access this or any other streaming service because they're out of the country should consider grabbing a VPN so they can watch their favorite shows just like they would at home.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 16, episode 21 in the UK

The UK is well behind when it comes to watching Grey's Anatomy season 16, but the good news it airs on Sky Witness every Wedneday at 9pm BST. That means it's also available to cord-cutters via Now TV - where the Entertainment Pass you'd need to watch the series costs just £8.99 a month and comes with a FREE trial. The UK is still just getting into Grey's Anatomy season 16, which started airing in Britain on April 1 - so a rough projection has episode 21 airing sometime in late-July or early-August. Just remember that anyone who lives somewhere Grey's Anatomy airs sooner - the US or Canada, for instance - that happens to find themselves in the UK can simply grab a VPN as described above and stream just like they would from home.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 16 in Australia