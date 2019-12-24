How to watch Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special online: stream from UK or abroad for free

Nine years...nine years we've waited and now it's finally time for Gavin and Stacey to make a triumphant return to our screens. Get prepared to ditch your family, forget the presents and leave the Christmas meal behind because your only plans this Christmas Day should be to sit down and watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special online.

Watch Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special: when's it on? Ready for the big reunion? The Gavin and Stacey special will kick off on Christmas Day (December 25) on BBC One. Tune in to watch it at 8.30pm. Abroad over the Christmas period? Scroll down to see how you can watch it on your holiday.

With all of the cast coming back together (hopefully not for the last time) this will be a Christmas special not to miss. And, in the nine years they've been away, not much seems to have changed.

Chaos still reins, Gavin and Smithy still have the kind of best friend relationship we all aspire to and Nessa...well Nessa is still just living her best life. With an expected level of mass hype in the run-up to this episode, the cast has kept quiet about what else to expect, so you'll just have to wait until Christmas for all to be revealed.

So, cancel your Christmas dinner, order a Chicken Bhuna, Lamb Bhuna, Prawn Bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips and 9 poppadoms, eat it all in your car and watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special online.

Below, we've found all of the times and information you need to catch this special even if you happen to be away on holiday at the time and find the content geo-blocked.

How to watch Gavin and Stacey Christmas special online for free in the UK:

Luckily for anyone in the UK, this Christmas special is easy to watch. All you have to do is gather around the TV on Christmas Day and head to BBC One at 8.30pm.

You can also tune in and watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special online instead. It will be free to watch on BBC iPlayer or you can use the platform TVPlayer.com to catch it all, a fluid and easy to use service.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see how you can see the show from elsewhere.

Stream Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special from anywhere else in the world for free:

Away on holiday over the Christmas period? Not an issue. While you will find that the BBC content is geo-blocked while you're away, there is an easy workaround to fix this.

Simply download a VPN - our favourite is ExpressVPN - and use it to change your IP address to one in the UK. Once you've done that, you just need to head on over to TVPlayer.com and you'll be watching like you're back in England.

Sound complicated? It's actually as easy as 1,2,3:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream this special for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.