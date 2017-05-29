How to make an emergency USB toolkit

Viruses, malware, accidental deletion or corrupted data can all put your valuable files at risk. The best insurance is to make regular backups, but what if you run into trouble in between backups, you’ve let your routine slide, or a friend has a crisis with their PC? That’s where an emergency USB toolkit of portable apps comes in, giving you everything you need to fix the damage.

When you install a program, not only are the files it needs to run saved on your hard drive, it also makes its own changes to the rest of your system – such as adding entries to the Windows registry. Portable apps don’t do this, meaning you can simply save them to a USB stick and use them on any PC by double-clicking the program’s EXE file

This makes them ideal for rescuing accidentally deleted files, and dealing with virus and malware infections in a hurry. They're also perfect for helping out a friend or family member without installing new software on their machine.

We've put together a collection of the best ones for use in emergencies, so let's get started and create a USB toolkit that might just prove invaluable.