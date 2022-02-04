Gucci's AirPods Max case costs twice as much as the actual headphones

Audio player loading…

We've always felt that the AirPods Max carrying case looks like a handbag (or a bra). Well, now you can get a real Gucci handbag-style case for your over-ear Apple headphones.

The Ophidia case for AirPods Max is exclusively available to buy from the Gucci online store, and it costs double the price of the already-expensive Apple headphones, coming in at an eye-watering $980 / AU$1,360.

The Gucci bag isn't quite as pricey in the UK though, costing £645. That's only about £100 more expensive than the AirPods Max themselves - and what's an extra £100 if it gets you access to the Gucci gang?

The Apple AirPods Max Smart Case already looks like a handbag / bra hybrid. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Decked out in Gucci's beige and ebony monogrammed canvas with gold hardware and brown leather accents, the Ophidia case certainly looks the part.

Inside is a brilliant blue lining, emblazoned with the word 'Hodiernum'—a Latin word that means "belonging to the present day," which, according to Gucci, is in reference to the case's juxtaposition between vintage and high tech.

It's not clear whether the Gucci case will put the headphones into an 'ultralow-power state,' like the case you get with the AirPods Max. This state is designed to save battery. It would be a shame if you shelled out nearly $1,000 for a case that didn't do as much as the one you get free with your AirPods Max.

Fashion and tech: a match made in heaven

Louis Vuitton's latest smartwatch. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

While the idea of a Gucci headphones case may seem strange, the fashion house also sells generic over-ear headphones cases, AirPods Pro cases, and sleeves for iPads.

Wearable technology and high fashion have always enjoyed a close relationship. French fashion house Balmain has designed a pair of Beats headphones, Chanel sells lots of tech accessories, and Louis Vuitton has a range of luxury smartwatches. Headphones particularly lend themselves to fashion collaborations, with many music lovers seeing them as an accessory to liven up their outfits in their own right.

After all, it wasn't that long ago that we heard how all the cool girls are wearing wired in-ear headphones with cables dangling from their ears as a fashion accessory. Of course, a pair of cheap earbuds aren't as much of an investment as a designer carrying case for you AirPods Max - and we daresay we won't see too many commuters with Gucci cases during our daily commute.