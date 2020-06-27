Grab a cheap 4K TV for as little as $229 / £249 this weekend

This weekend's 4K TV deals are bringing shoppers cheap displays with some fantastic features, meaning now's the time to upgrade if you haven't yet taken the plunge, or just fancy a different screen size. Prices have hit as low as $229 in the US, thanks to a $40 discount on a much-favored Hisense 43-inch model, but we're also seeing 4K TV deals hitting 50, 55, and even 65-inch displays right now as well - take a look at this $479 65-inch LG for maximum value right now.

Meanwhile, over in the UK there's some spectacular offers bringing 4K TVs down to £249.99 - perfect for those unsure about upgrading. Again, that's on a smaller 43-inch model, but you can easily find similar prices on larger screens as well.

It seems that 4K TV deals have hit the sweet spot this year. They've been the standard for a while now, but previously higher costs have kept many out the loop. We've been seeing these price tags edge closer and closer to the $200 / £200 mark over the past few months, which means many more can bag themselves a premium TV, whether you're looking for high quality Netflix or some 4K gaming action.

If the highlights below don't suit, we're always rounding up the very best 4K TV deals and cheap TVs on offer in the US and UK.

US: 4K TV deals

Hisense 43-inch H65 UHD HDR 4K TV | $269.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

This super cheap 43-inch 4K TV deal is down to just $249 at Best Buy this weekend, bringing UHD HDR goodness to a fantastic price point. If you're shopping in the 40-inch region right now, you'll be glad to avoid those $300+ price tags.

Samsung 50-inch 7 Series UHD HDR 4K TV | $349.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Or, move up to 50-inches for just $100 more than the Hisense above and pick up the 2020 7 Series Samsung. There's only a $20 saving on this particular model, but this is the cheapest we've ever seen it, so now's an excellent time to pounce.

Samsung 43-inch 8 Series UHD HDR 4K TV | $369.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

If you're after something a little fancier, you'll find the premium Samsung 8 Series TV available for just $350 at the smaller end. However, you can also find the 50-inch mode for $399.99 at Best Buy.

LG 65-inch UM6900 UHD HDR 4K TV | $549.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

This is a monster of a 4K TV deal. You're saving $70 here, but this price cut brings the massive 65-inch LG display down well below $500. It's rare to see prices sit this low on larger models, so move quickly if you're in the market for the big screen experience.

UK: 4K TV deals

Luxor 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £299 £249.99 at Very

At the cheapest end of this weekend's 4K TV deals is this 43-inch Luxor. Though this is lesser known brand, Luxor continues to accrue positive reviews for its affordable 4K TVs, and you're still getting all the HDR and smart features you would expect. Plus, you can upgrade to a 50-inch model for just £30 more this weekend at Very.

Hisense B7100 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £349 £299 at Very

Hisense are also well known for their cheap 4K TVs, so grabbing this £50 saving on the B7100 model makes for an even better deal than usual. This is a great price for a 50-inch display, but you can take it even further with a 55-inch for just £329 this weekend.

Samsung TU7000 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £649 £599 at Very

Looking for something a bit more premium? This Samsung 7-Series has also received a £50 price cut this weekend, bringing the massive 65-inch display down under £600. That's fantastic news for anyone after the 2020 version of one of the most popular 4K TVs on the market right now.

If you're after something with a bit more wow, check out the latest OLED TV deals and sales, or if you're looking for something to pair with your new TV you can also take a look at the latest Amazon Fire Stick prices as well.