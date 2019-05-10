Google's Pixel 3a isn't just cheaper, but also easier to fix than the Pixel 3

Google's newest phones just launched this week, and they dramatically undercut the prices of other flagships on our best phones list, including Google's own Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. There are some trade-offs in getting the new Pixel 3a down to $399, but repairability isn't one of them, as the phone earned a 6 out of 10 score from iFixit.

The Google Pixel 3a is easy to open, as it uses a spongy material instead of the type of adhesive usually found in premium phones, according to the iFixit team. This allows the screen to come off without even needing to use a heating tool to soften the adhesive.

Components that have a tendency to wear out first, like the USB-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack are also easy to remove and replace. They don't have tricky or permanent wiring. The battery also uses a stretch-release adhesive that allows it to come out easily.

Just gets better

Sure, a 6 out of 10 score isn't perfect, but it's a fair bit better than the 4 out of 10 that the Pixel 3 earned. When considering that Pixel 3a costs much less and still offers a similar-looking design, a decent screen, and a camera experience that's nearly the Pixel 3's equal, the new phone starts to sound like a big winner.

The extra repairability means that it has increased longevity, earning it even higher marks for value. It already will get three years of updates, including to Android Q as soon as it's available. The ability to easily replace a tired old battery can ensure it has some extra years of life.

Now, the Pixel 3a does have trade-offs, like the lack of water resistance, the weaker Snapdragon 670 chipset, no wireless charging, and a polycarbonate body that won't feel as premium. But, that's not all negative. The polycarbonate body is less likely to shatter if dropped, and will even likely be cheaper to replace than the glass back of the Pixel 3.

Shoppers who've been interested in the Pixel phones but have shied away from the price now have just one more reason to set their sights on the Pixel 3a.

