The best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals in July 2018

Fantastic news, Google fans. The extraordinary prices on the bigger of the two sibling mobiles are back. Pixel 2 XL deals often seem to outgun the more diminutive mobile when it comes to value, and the £23 per month Vodafone tariff is the cheapest amount of money you can pay for a new Google Pixel 2 smartphone right now.

Prices on the regular Google Pixel 2 are also in a better place in July than they were last month. And you don't even have to scrimp on data. Our favourite Pixel 2 deal out there at the moment (£32 per month on O2, £100 upfront with our exclusive 10OFF code) carries 10GB of data each month, which is a very healthy amount for streaming multimedia and surfing the web.

Whichever handset you covet, you can use our comparison chart below to identify the best Pixel 2 deal for you. Google's quest to build a smartphone as popular as the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy flagship mobiles took a massive step forward when the original Google Pixel launched last year. And its successor - the aptly named Google Pixel 2 - has continued the stellar work.

Need some more convincing? Our exclusive 10OFF voucher code with Mobiles.co.uk knocks a tenner off the upfront cost of any deal. And there's a summary of our expert review at the bottom of the page.

The best Google Pixel 2 deals in the UK today:

We've scoured the UK's networks and retailers to home in on the best Pixel 2 deals. You can get the new Google smartphone on O2, Vodafone or EE - the choice is yours...

Google Pixel 2 | O2 | £100 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £32pm

Wham, bam, thank you Mobiles.co.uk. June was a really lean month for Pixel 2 deals, particularly where O2 was concerned. So thank to heavens that the Carphone Warehouse-owned retailer just dropped this price. Paying a dash more than £850 over the two years is as cheap as we've seen the regular-sized Pixel 2 in recent weeks, with £32 monthly bills for 10GB of data striking a harmonious note. Total cost over 24 months is £868 View this big data Pixel 2 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 2 | EE | £79.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

Pixel 2 deals have just had a bit of a hit on price, making them more expensive than they were last month. But that really brings this Mobiles.co.uk (part of Carphone Warehouse) tariff in to the limelight, as it has to be the best value contract deal now on the UK market. The handset price is very low (with an extra tenner saving using our 10OFF voucher code) at the start, 10GB is more data than most people will require and no other network gets close to EE's 4G connection speeds. Total cost over 24 months is £991.99 View this Pixel 2 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 2 | Vodafone | £79.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £35pm

Carphone Warehouse isn't commonly the retailer we'd head to for the cheapest tariffs, but we're really fond of this Pixel 2 deal. It's fantastic value considering you get a meaty 20GB of data, and we like the fair balance between upfront spend and monthly bills. Total cost over 24 months is £919.99 View this Pixel 2 deal at Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 2 | O2 | £89.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

Raise the data stakes on the Pixel 2 and this 30GB effort is pretty good. The question to ask yourself before you go for it though is: do I really need 30GB of data every month? If not, then get yourself something cheaper. Total cost over 24 months is £1001.99 View this big data Pixel 2 deal at e2save

The best Google Pixel 2 XL deals in the UK today:

Want that bigger QHD+ screen? Go for the Pixel 2 XL instead if you plan to use your phone to stream films and TV. But you'd better be prepared to pay for the privilege - the price really shoots up, as there are fewer retailers competing on price.

Google Pixel 2 XL | Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

This is a frankly awesome price for an undeniably awesome phone. £23 per month is the kind of tariff we're more likely to associate with smaller handsets over one year old. But the Pixel 2 XL isn't much more than six months in and is six inches of excellence. Total cost of 24 months is £642 View this super cheap Pixel 2 XL deal from Mobiles.co.uk



Google Pixel 2 XL | Vodafone | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £30pm

This e2save tariff may be even better value than that cheaper deal above. That's thanks to the remarkable chunk of data you get - 20GB is a fantastic amount for streaming and surfing away from the Wi-Fi. We can't imagine this will be around for long, mind. Total cost of 24 months is £760 Get this great phone deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned e2save

Google Pixel 2 XL | EE | £50 £25 upfront (with code PRIMETR) | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

This fantastic offer is EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers - nowhere else will let you use the voucher code PRIMETR to knock £25 off the upfront price. That it makes this a wonderful big data bargain on the UK's fastest 4G network EE. Total cost of 24 months is £936 Get this EXCLUSIVE deal from e2save



Google Pixel 2 deals for SIM-free: how much does the phone cost?

When the Pixel 2 hit the market, we were urging people to buy the handset outright and combine it with a cheap SIM only deal. The Pixel 2 costs £629 and the Pixel 2 XL will be £799 to buy SIM-free and adding in a SIM plan for a fiver a month made financial sense. But now that contract plans have shot down in price, they are now the more cost-effective way to go.

Google Pixel 2 review in brief

Amazing Android, especially for photo lovers

Screen size: 5-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 143g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2700mAh

Market leading cameras

Clean Android interface

Water resistant

Lots of bezel

There's no doubt that the Pixel 2 is one of the very finest Android phones out there, but the Pixel's successor is a familiar story of incremental improvements rather than whole-scale change. The feature that might just get you buying are the top-of the-line cameras for photos and video. While the delightful screen, great-sounding speakers and slick Android operating system will all appeal to a range of smartphone users.

Read TechRadar's full Google Pixel 2 review

Read TechRadar's full Google Pixel 2 XL review