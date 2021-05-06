Get unlimited data, calls and texts for £16 a month with Three's brilliant SIM only deal

For all big streamers, those who like to play games on the go or just those who generally power through data each month, an unlimited data SIM will be the way to go.

And right now, there is a clear winner in this category - Three. The popular network is offering the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM plan, charging just £16 a month for unlimited calls, texts and data.

As a further benefit, this is a 5G-enabled SIM at no extra cost. That means it will be perfect to pair with an iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 or other 5G device and as one of the most developed 5G networks, Three will work great with these handsets.

You can find out more about this offer below or see how it compares to the rest of the SIM only deals out there with our guide.

Three's unlimited data SIM in full:

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Locked in for just one year, this SIM plan from Three grants you completely unlimited calls, texts and data while only charging you £16 a month. While that's not the cheapest SIM out there, it is the overall best value, especially considering it includes 5G at no extra cost!

View Deal

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.