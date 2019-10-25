Get a free PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle with Sony Xperia phone deals

UK retailer Carphone Warehouse is giving away a free PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Ware bundle – worth £250 total – with its range of Sony Xperia phones.

Sure, we're nearing the end of the PS4's product cycle, with the next-gen PS5 on the horizon, but to get a console and AAA Call of Duty game thrown in with the price of a new phone contract is startling good value. The PS4 comes with a 500GB hard drive storage too, meaning you can fit in plenty of other disc or download games.

You can nab the free PS4 and game "while stocks last", with availability in-store, online ­and from Carphone Warehouse’s call centre – so we recommend getting it early if you're planning on a new phone any time soon. It's a Black Friday quality deal, and we're not even yet in November.

This mobile phone deal is available from Friday 25 October from Carphone Warehouse, and include any Sony Xperia phone on a pay-monthly contract, including the Xperia 5, Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia L3. You can see which handset is really worth getting in our best Sony phones guide too.

Head through to the Carphone Warehouse website to take advantage of this deal

Sony gets synergy

The giveaway is just one example of the potential synergy across Sony's various product portfolios. With gadgets ranging from smartphones and laptops to headphones and game consoles – not to mention Sony TVs – it's that little bit easier to get different platforms to work together, even if it's just palming off old PS4 consoles that aren't selling as well as they used to.

Until recently, PS4 Remote Play was also exclusive to Sony Xperia phones, though the game-streaming feature has now rolled out to other Android handsets too. One to play Call of Duty on, perhaps?