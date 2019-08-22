Get 16% off Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography Plan with this special deal

Adobe has slashed 16% off its Creative Cloud Photography Plan, which includes unlimited access to Photoshop and Lightoom, plus 20GB cloud storage for your pictures and projects.

The Photography Plan was already the most affordable way to become part of Creative Cloud, and now it's an even better deal at just £8.32 per month on an annual subscription. The offer ends September 2, so act quickly to take advantage of the special price.

For anyone who's serious about photography, mastery of Photoshop is pretty much a required skill. It’s slick, it’s efficient and it’s still the premier photo editor for experts.

Lightroom, meanwhile, makes the process of managing and organizing your pictures far easier, arranging them all into one large, searchable catalog. It also uplaods your photos to Adobe's cloud server by default, allowing you to access them on any device. Once you've tried it, you'll wonder how you managed without.