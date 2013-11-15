PS4 HDMI issue results in a limited number of broken launch hardware

Some PS4 owners are experiencing HDMI issues with their new console on its North American launch day, putting a kink (and not a Knack) in their plan to immediately start playing next-generation video games.

A few early adopters are seeing a "failed output signal" error message on their TV due to the faulty HDMI jack instead of being able to load PS4 launch games like Killzone: Shadow Fall or Knack.

The bad news for Sony is that this included multiple members of the press, as sites like IGN, Kotaku and Forbes reportedly received broken PS4 systems.

Just as glaring, at least two of the companys' Taco Bell early access winners are said to have experienced similar issues.

Not a 'Red Ring of Death'

On the flip side, the good news is that Sony is calling the broken PS4 systems isolated incidents, something that goes hand-in-hand with launches. There's also no surprise at today's PSN errors.

"A handful of people have reported issues with their PlayStation 4 systems," Sony wrote in a statement sent to TechRadar.

"This is within our expectations for a new product introduction, and the vast majority of PS4 feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."

The company said that it's "currently reporting a very small percentage" of PS4 problems, though it previously told IGN that the number was .4% of units shipped to date.

How to fix the PS4 HDMI issue

Since all PS4 owners have brand-new consoles, there's a warranty attached to the purchase, and Sony said that it's on the ball on sending out replacements.

"We are closely monitoring for additional reports, but we think these are isolated incidents and are on track for a great launch," Sony indicated in its statement.

"As part of our normal customer service policy, we've asked those with affected PS4 systems to send them back to us so we can fully test them."

If you were lucky enough to snag a PS4 in North America on launch day, but unlucky enough to have these HDMI problems, Sony can send a new system right away.

"We are immediately sending these people replacement PS4 systems," noted the company.

The number of affected gamers may be a small drop in the bucket, though. Back in August, Sony said that one million PS4 per-orders were in place worldwide.

It expects to sell 5 million globally by the end of March 2014, when the units with faulty HDMI ports will literally be an old news story.