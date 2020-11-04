Early Black Friday iPad deals are dropping 2020 Pros down to some of their lowest prices yet

If you're shopping for a powerful new iPad you're browsing at the right time. These Black Friday iPad Pro deals are offering up some stunning prices on both sides of the pond, with the cheapest 11-inch 128GB model coming in at just $749.99 right now. That's thanks to a $50 price cut bringing it back down to its lowest price yet, however there are even bigger discounts available on models with bigger storage.

That $50 discount is the baseline for these iPad Pro deals. We've been seeing these models with $50 off for the last few weeks, but now you can save as much as $80 thanks to early Black Friday deals. That sale is on the 1TB 11-inch model - available for $1,219.99 down from $1,299.

Meanwhile, the UK is seeing some of its first discounts on the 2020 range of iPad Pros. These offers were slow to take off, but we're finally seeing a return to the lowest price yet on the 12.9-inch model - now just £915 down from £969, and the 11-inch is also seeing up to £70 off right now.

You'll find all of these iPad deals just below, but it's worth noting that we're also bringing you all the latest Black Friday iPad deals as they start to hit the shelves early this year.

Black Friday iPad deals - US

Black Friday iPad deals - UK

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: £869 £821.20 at Amazon

The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is available for just £821 at the moment at Amazon. That returns us to an excellent sales price, though we were seeing it available for £20 less last week so it might be one to keep an eye on. Remember, this price could also keep moving back up as we head towards Black Friday, so that Amazon can drop it with more impact on the big day itself. 512GB: £1,069 £1,005 at Amazon

1TB: £1,269 £1,199.20 at Amazon



View Deal

More iPad Pro deals

Below, you'll find the cheapest iPad Pro deals from across the web. We're bringing you the lowest prices from all your favorite retailers, comparing both the older 2018 and 2020 model.

Should you buy Black Friday iPad deals now?

Black Friday deals are dropping a lot earlier this year, due to a number of factors that have arisen thanks to the global pandemic. Online competition is fierce this year, as brick and mortar stores are forced to bring more of their sales to the web to avoid heavy foot traffic over the November 27 weekend and Amazon has already made its move with Prime Day - itself delayed until October.

That late Amazon sales event effectively kicked off the Black Friday season across the US and UK, with retailers scrambling to offer similar savings to keep up with Amazon so close to the holidays. And that's the third reason we're seeing so many early offers this year - we're getting closer to Christmas and retailers are concerned about shipping times later on in the year.

All of that means offers like these Black Friday iPad deals are landing on our shelves a lot earlier than anticipated. So, should you pick up these deals or wait for November?

It's true, we're still likely to see the best iPad Pro deals over the official November shopping weekend. However, these are some of the lowest prices we've seen so far for this model, and they're starting to rival the 2018 model. November's offerings aren't guaranteed, therefore. We may see a price rise in the next few weeks, only for it to drop once again to this position over November, for example.

Our advice? If you spot a price you like, especially if it is the cheapest its ever been, we'd go for it now. While things may be a little cheaper in November, it's unlikely we'll see major discounts beyond these prices on the newest release and plus there'll be plenty more competition over those two days of Black Friday.