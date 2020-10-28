Demon's Souls remake gameplay, trailers, release date, price and more

We hope you're ready to fight (and fail) your way through Boletaria once again, as the anticipated remake of Demon's Souls is set to launch alongside the PS5 console this month.

Slated for a mid-November launch – more details on that below – this game is something of a reimagining of the original Demon's Souls game, which first came out on PS3 in 2009.

If you played the original, you'll know that Demon's Souls is the first entry in FromSoftware's famous Souls series – so, from the studio that would go on to give us Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro and, at some point, Elden Ring.

PS5 games list: every PlayStation 5 exclusive and cross-gen game announced

With this remake, however, it's important to note that FromSoftware doesn't appear to have had a hand in making it, and production has been handed over to Bluepoint Games, a studio which has previously remade Shadow of the Colossus (and many other games) to great success.

Demon's Souls remake was first announced in June during a special PlayStation broadcast event, and revealed to be a launch title later in September. Here is everything we know about the Demon's Souls remake for PS5.

Cut to the chase

What is it: A reimagining of Demon's Souls, originally a PS3 exclusive made by FromSoftware.

A reimagining of Demon's Souls, originally a PS3 exclusive made by FromSoftware. When is it released: It is a launch title for the PS5 console, releasing November 12 in America and November 19 in the UK.

It is a launch title for the PS5 console, releasing November 12 in America and November 19 in the UK. Which console will it be on: Demon's Souls will be a PS5 exclusive.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: PlayStation / BluePoint) The Shrine of Storms Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: PlayStation / BluePoint) An area that looks a lot like the Tower of Latria Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: PlayStation / BluePoint) The Armour Spider in Stonefang Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: PlayStation / BluePoint) "Thou canst not exit the Nexus..."

The Demon's Souls remake will be released as a PlayStation 5 launch title.

Since the PS5 is launching in different countries on different days, that means gamers in America will be able to grab it from November 12 when the PS5 launches there. If you're in the UK, though, you won't be able to play it until November 19.

There are a number of pre-order options available at the moment, some of which will put you $70 / £70 / AU$125 out of pocket, which does seem a little expensive for a remake of a game. As a next-gen title, though, it's not that surprising – and we expect the price will drop a little after launch.

Sony is also offering a deluxe edition of the game which comes with a bunch of additional items (most of which are Soul items) and some equipment.

(Image credit: Sony)

Demon's Souls trailers and gameplay

The first trailer was shown on June 11 announcing the game was being made. In the trailer, we got a look at some sights all Demon's Souls veterans will find familiar.

There's the Tower Knight boss, the Shrine of Storms area and the Storm King, and, of course, Boletaria, which covers the first level you go through.

Everything shown in the first trailer was purely cinematic and if you've played Demon's Souls there wasn't anything out of the ordinary in there.

The second trailer was a five-minute-long look at gameplay for the first time, including combat.

We hear a character, the Maiden in Black, speaking her famous lines from the original game: "Soul of the lost, withdrawn from its vessel. Let strength be granted, so the world might be mended." (Fans of the original will notice that the same voice actor is being used here, too.)

Then we get to the gameplay sequence, which shows us the tutorial area. Boletarian soldiers and Blue-eye Knights are aplenty and it must be said the graphics do look rather gorgeous.

Something about the animations and movement, however, does look off. It feels a bit weightless, perhaps, and doesn't scream the combat we all know and love from the original Demon's Souls. But it's hard to judge this until we're cleaving souls ourselves.

Check it out below and see for yourself:

Demon's Souls gameplay, story, combat and more

Is FromSoftware involved in the remake?

The short answer is 'no'.

FromSoft doesn't seem to be involved in the making of the Demon's Souls remake, but it would make sense if the studio gave some advice during production; if it did, this hasn't been confirmed.

As you well know, Demon's Souls was originally created by FromSoftware as a PlayStation 3 exclusive game in 2009.

Will there be any changes from the original?

It would be incredibly unlikely for Bluepoint to change anything about the gameplay, which is famous for being extremely difficult, but equally as rewarding and challenging.

From the trailer, we don't see a stamina bar, but it was most likely hidden during the segment. We do, however, see the core Souls mechanics in play: dodge rolling, blocking, parrying, repostes and backstabs.

It would stand to reason that the game wouldn't add any new elements to the combat, like being able to jump, for instance, or anything that changes the core gameplay from the original. Combat, as well, will remain challenging and at the moment there is no mention of a difficulty selection.

If you've played the original, you'll immediately notice the Maiden in Black from the trailer: she's the person you use to level up your stats using Souls, so it stands to reason this will be the same in the remake.

A blog post was shared by Bluepoint on the official PlayStation Blog detailing some of the processes it has gone through, which will hopefully put some minds at ease.

Bluepoint explains: "It was essential to us that we recreated Demon’s Souls in such a way that longtime fans are transported back to the Boletaria they love. Here, the original characters, encounters and battles are brought to life in greater fidelity, making the story even richer and darker."

The post continues: "Even as we went back to the drawing board to build upon the original art, sound, music, and feel, our goal was always to remain true to the vision of the original classic – its story, gameplay and level design."

The gameplay mechanics and ideas from the original game would go on to influence a lot of what we see in the Dark Souls games, and the legacy of FromSoft is something Bluepoint is clearly keen to honour in this remake.

What is the story of Demon's Souls?

The game's official description reads: "In his quest for power, the 12th King of Boletaria, King Allant channelled the ancient Soul Arts, awakening a demon from the dawn of time itself, The Old One. With this, a colourless fog swept across the land, unleashing nightmarish creatures that hungered for human souls.



"As a lone warrior who has braved the fog, you must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title 'Slayer of Demons' and send The Old One back to its slumber."

There's a little more to it than all that, though... Suffice it to say, if you like Dark Souls and these types of medieval fantasy RPGs, then you'll not want to miss out on this.

Is Demon's Souls remake coming to PC?

Despite the initial confusion from the gameplay trailer, which erroneously listed the game as coming to PC eventually, Demon's Souls remake currently has no plans to come to PC or elsewhere.

At least for the foreseeable future, Demon's Souls remake will be a PS5 exclusive.

However, don't lose hope just yet. Other Sony exclusives have found their way to PC, like Horizon: Zero Dawn – never say never!

Demon's Souls remake: where to pre-order

You can pre-order Demon's Souls from the following retailers in the US: Walmart, BestBuy, Amazon

And the following retailers in the UK: Currys, GAME, ShopTo, Amazon

Or in Australia: Harvey Norman, Amazon

You can pre-order the Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store too.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals Sony PS5 4K DISC Console... eBay £799.99 View Sony PlayStation 5 |PS5|... eBay £899 View Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon