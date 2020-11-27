Currys is offering the cheapest SIM-free iPhone 12 Mini deal we've seen, now just £679

If you're looking for a flagship phone with a more pocket-friendly form-factor, it's likely the iPhone 12 Mini has caught your eye. However, Apple being Apple, it's not exactly a cheap option despite its diminutive size – and the RRP of £699 could be daunting if you want to pick it up SIM-free.

Making the most of one of the best Black Friday phone deals is a sensible option, then, and it just so happens we've found a way to save some cash on the handset on its own.

Available at Currys, you can now save £20 off the RRP of the iPhone 12 Mini. All you need to do is enter the code MINI20 at checkout, and you'll knock the price down to £679.

Although it's not a massive discount, it does make it one of the best iPhone 12 Mini deals we've seen so far, and it's especially tempting seeing as it's almost unheard of for brand new Apple devices to be discounted at all when buying outright. So, to find out more about this excellent SIM-free phone deal, just keep scrolling.

This SIM-free iPhone 12 Mini deal in full:

CHEAPEST SIM-FREE PRICE iPhone 12 mini: at Currys | SIM-free | £699 £679 | Use code MINI20

Although the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest of the 12 line up, it's still not exactly bargain basement, but for Black Friday Currys is offering £20 off the handset SIM-free. That knocks the price down to £679 – the cheapest deal on this device so far.View Deal

Why iPhone 12 mini deals might be perfect for you

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

It's also worth noting you can benefit from 5G with the iPhone 12 family being the first iPhones to have this capability. A long time coming for Apple, this is the icing on the cake of a premium array of stunning handsets.